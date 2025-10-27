Standard Bank de-commissions Unayo to to concentrate on improving existing digital payments solutions

* Effective October 31, 2025 as part of a strategic decision to concentrate on improving existing digital payments solutions

By Duncan Mlanjira

In its drive to deepen its digital payment ecosystem services, Standard Bank Plc is set to de-commission its Unayo payments platform effective October 31, 2025 as part of a strategic decision to concentrate on improving existing digital payments solutions.

In its statement from Lilongwe, Standard Bank indicates Unayo — which was launched in Malawi in September 2021 — is also undergoing de-commissioning in other African countries.

Between June 2025 to the effective date of de-commissioning, Standard Bank says it has been undertaking a seamless transition and transfer of its customers from Unayo to other payments channels — available under the 247 Digital Banking ecosystem.

Head of Brand & Marketing Tamanda N’gombe assured customers that the “immediate priority is to ensure a seamless transition for all affected clients, merchants, and partners”.

“A comprehensive closure plan was designed to minimise any disruption, including providing clear communication, guidance on alternative solutions as well as required support.”

Ng’ombe said in arriving at its decision, Standard Bank put weighty and comprehensive consideration in consultations with key stakeholders, review of their feedback and needs, and exploring alternative approaches and solutions to maintain seamless digital payment services.

“We would like to reassure all our stakeholders that this decision will not deter Standard Bank Malawi from exploring new and more innovative solutions that will continue to benefit communities, businesses and many others,” she said.

The Head of Brand & Marketing added that Standard Bank remains deeply committed to the success of this nation and will continue to be guided by its purpose of ‘Driving Malawi’s Growth’.