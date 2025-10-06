Silver Strikers Ladies maintain their 100% winning streak in NBM Women’s Premiership 

* The leaders now have 18 points — five ahead of runners-up Ascent Soccer, who drew 0-0 with MK Academy on Saturday

By Duncan Mlanjira

Silver Strikers Ladies have beaten Kukoma Ntopwa Women 3-1 at Mpira Stadium yesterday to maintain their 100% winning streak and leadership of the National Bank of Malawi (NBM) Women’s Premiership in March Week 6.

The leaders now have 18 points — five ahead of runners-up Ascent Soccer, who drew 0-0 with MK Academy on Saturday while Mighty Wanderers Queens dug deep this after to earn all three points when they beat Civil Service Women 1-0 yesterday morning to claim 3rd place of the log table.

Silver Ladies and Kukoma Ntopwa reignited the memories of last year’s Goshen City National Women’s tournament in which they battled to 1-1 in 90 minutes with Ntopwa winning on post match penalties.

Right from the start, it was indeed a battle of supremacy with the visitors dominating the early minutes of the game before finding the net in the 13th minute through Grace Kakangula following an assist from Yamikani Mhango.

Deborah Henry missed a great chance in the 14th when she made a brilliant control and turn before blasting the ball over the bar. She was back in the 25th scoring from a rebound after Irene Khumalo’s shot was saved by Emily Nkhwazi to go for recess at 2-0.

Second half became a balanced game as Ntopwa grew into the gam, able to attack but yet to shoot on goal as the battle was fought on the midfield as both teams were not able to make up to five passes before being intercepted.

But in the 67th, an assist from Grace Kakangula was more beautiful than the finish when she beat a defender after the Bankers went on the three-pronged attack against two defenders before roundin up goalkeeper Mercy Sikelo to sets Deborah Henry for her brace.

Ntopwa were not outdone as in the 74th they hit back through Kondawo Banda with a terrific shot that the goalkeeper thought the ball could go outside but ended into the net.

Kondawo kept causing a lot of problems to Silver Ladies but it was a bit late to moved to 5th. Silver Ladies Deborah Henry was named Player of the Match for her overall performance.

At Civo Stadium, Mighty Wanderers Queens in the morning dug deep as the lone goal was scored in the 88th.They have displaced MDF Lionesses, who drew 0-0 with 2nd-placed Ascent Soccer on Saturday at Mpira Stadium.

Kawaga connected a perfect cross set by Chikondi Benjamini in the 88th minute after an fierce contest throughout the match. Civil Service Women were first to show their intent when they won their first corner in the 2nd minute conceded by Wanderers’ defender that was aimed at rescuing her side from a dangerous after a shot fired Mercy Mkandawire.

Wanderers Queens goalkeeper was up to the task to clear away the resultant corner that was well curved shot into the box and the visitors replied after winning their second corner. It was well defended by Miriam Josiki.

Another chance created in the 15th Civil Service Women to take the lead was squandered by Mercy Mkandawire, whose her left footed shot from the box went over the bar and in the 41st, the hosts launched a dangerous attack into Wanderers half but again — clear opportunity to score — Mercy Mkandawire had her shot blocked by goalkeeper, Esther Maulidi.

A free kick earned in the 49th by Wanderers, about 10 yards from the centre circle saw Faluma Umali sending a good set piece into the box but was headed away by Civil Service defender.

Goalkeeper Martha Cosmas came to Civil Service Women’s rescue in the 62nd with a wonderful save when she flew in the air to parry away a powerful well taken shot by Chifuniro outside the box.

The encounter proved to be a 50-50 affair at Civo Stadium as both sides kept knocking on each others’ doors to score their opening goal until the perfect cross from Chikondi Benjamini in the 88 that Kawaga connected.

Meanwhile, a match scheduled for Kamuzu Stadium between hosts FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Women and Topik Academy has been rescheduled to tomorrow, October 7, following some hiccups in the visitors travel itinerary.

On Saturday morning at Mzuzu Stadium, Ascent Soccer dropped two vital points by drawing 0-2 with MK Academy despite dominating match proceedings while at Champion, MDF Lionesses beat visiting Moyale Sisters 4-0.

