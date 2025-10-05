‘Past government administrators who plundered public resources must be held to account’—economic analyst Kadyampakeni

Dr. James Kadyampakeni

* It is now incumbent upon the incoming administration to restore trust, strengthen institutions and govern with integrity and transparency

By Duncan Mlanjira

Canada-based economic analyst, Dr. James Kadyampakeni, maintains that the past five years under President Lazarus Chakwera “have laid bare unprecedented levels of corruption, abuse of power, and lack of accountability [and] this cannot, and must not, go unaddressed”.

“Those who plundered public resources, betrayed public trust, or engaged in acts that undermined the nation’s progress must be held to account without fear, favour, or political protection,” he says.

He adds that accountability must define the next government administration’s chapter which Malawians have extended a rare second opportunity and it is now incumbent upon President Peter Mutharika to restore trust, strengthen institutions and govern with integrity and transparency.

“This moment demands bold leadership that places accountability at the centre of national renewal as Malawi stands at a decisive moment in its democratic journey,” he said.

“The people have spoken clearly and have chosen Mutharika to lead the nation once again. This decision is both significant and consequential, reflecting the collective will of Malawians to chart a new path forward.

“It is important to acknowledge the context in which this choice was made. The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP’s) record between 2014 and 2019 was not without its challenges and shortcomings.

“Nevertheless, Malawians have entrusted the DPP with a second chance to govern a decision that, for many, represented the lesser of two evils given the deeply troubling corruption that characterized the Chakwera administration.”

As Professor Mutharika returns to State House, Dr. Kadyampakeni says his administration “faces a defining test — to walk the talk on good governance and accountability and there must be not be any sacred cows, and no tolerance for the ‘our turn’ mentality that has too often defined politics in Malawi”.

“DPP officials and public servants alike must understand that leadership is a call to serve the nation, not to serve personal or partisan interests.

“Malawi’s future will be shaped by the choices made in the coming months. This is the time to set a new standard and prove to Malawians that their trust was not misplaced.”

In his inauguration speech on Saturday after being sworn in by Chief Justice Rizine Mzikamanda, JA, as the country’s 7th President, Mutharika told the nation that the DPP is back “by the will of God, and the collective will of the people” — and that the election has unraveled that “Malawians are united in one vision, dream, as one country, with one purpose”.

“Let us come to serve the will of the people. We all wanted change. We voted for change. We expect change. I promise you real change. Zinthu zisintha!

“But real change must begin with us, each one of us. If you want a different Malawi, if you want different results, then let us begin to think differently, and do things differently.

“To all my friends in the DPP and anyone in any public office, remember this — Malawi belongs to its people. This country does not belong to any person, any tribe or any political party.

“Malawi does not belong to the DPP either. Malawi belongs to us all. Let us be in government to serve the people; not to serve our bellies, not to serve our families.

“Tisiye kuganiza kuti tikulowa m’boma kuti tidyelele. This is the attitude that is killing this country. It’s not about kudyelela. Government is not a feast.

“Being in Government is about serving to deliver, to change our economic situation, to create jobs, and to help everyone prosper in their businesses, farming and education.

“It is that feasting spirit; it is that tidyelele spirit which makes people go wild into corruption, theft, looting and destroying this country. Stop destroying this country!

“The honeymoon of looting government is over! You are dealing with a different President now. And you are looking at a different President. I will not allow anyone to destroy this country under my watch, and I mean anyone!

“The Vice-President and I want to see discipline and sanity everywhere in government. We will clean up the house to restore discipline and integrity in government as we challenge every Malawian to change our mindset.

“The Vice-President and I will not allow you to bring back chaos while we clean up the house. Never say, I never warned you!

“So, let us come to serve the many people who voted for us. We voted as one people, and let us rise above our differences to change this country as one people.”

