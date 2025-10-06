Red Lions dig deep in beating hot contenders Mitundu Baptist to open 7-point lead of NBS Bank National Division League

* They have amassed 27 points — five ahead of Baka City, who beat FOMO FC 2-1 at Karonga Stadium to earn 22 points

By Duncan Mlanjira

Red Lions’ tenacity to return to the top flight TNM Super League is on the mark as they have opened a 7-point lead of the second tier NBS Bank National Division League (NDL) after beating hot contenders, Mitundu Baptist 3-2.

It was not an easy stroll in the park as the leaders had to dig deep; coming from behind twice to level the scores and score the winner with just seven minutes to regulation time in the fiercely fought match yesterday at Civo Stadium.

They have amassed 27 points — five ahead of Baka City, who beat FOMO FC 2-1 at Karonga Stadium to earn 22 points and displacing Mitundu Baptist to 3rd place of the log table.

The match was expected to be a highly intense encounter as Red Lions secured a 2-0 victory in the first round and it was Mitundu Baptist that scored first through their marksman and leading top scorer, Raheem Mtondera right in the 1st minute.

As Mtondera was receiving a pass from Nichorus Kalondole, he detected that Red Lions goalkeeper had moved away from his two posts and just lobbed the ball over his head to score his 13th goal of the league’s season.

Just as it was expected that the match would go for recess with Mitundu leading 1-0, Red Lions equalised on the dot of 45 minutes through Kaliwo Harawa after an excellent assist from Hankey Machila.

But Mtondera proved again that he is a man who should be closely watched throughout any match as 12 minutes after resumption, he put his team back in the lead and his brace following an assist from Charles Mbewe in 18-yard box — increasing his tally to 14th in the race for the end of season Golden Boot award.

But Harawa was also not undone as he claimed his brace to equalise four minutes later (61’). The match continued to be a very exciting encounter as just two minutes later (63’), Mitundu were awarded a penalty — but Charles Mbewe blew the ball over the bar.

They were to regret it as in the 83rd they were punished when Red Lions’ Ferguson Mtondo fired a fierce shot from outside the 18-yard box to take the lead all the way to the final whistle — with Ferguson Mtondo being voted Player of the Match.

At Karonga Stadium, Baka City — who are also aiming for a return to the TNM Super League they debuted in the 2024 season — also recorded first on the score sheet when Hastings Ndau struck in the 2nd minute with a cool finish after receiving a cross from Enock Kaonga.

The match went into recess with Baka in the lead but four minutes after resumption, FOMO’s Hopson Adriano equalised — but the hosts increased the lead in the 60th through Satiel Chirambo who tapped in an assist from Hastings Ndau.

Baka City’s Enock Kaonga’s overall performance earned him Man of the Match accolade while at Mchinji Community Ground, the award went to Ndirande Stars’ Khaleed Alli — despite their match against hosts Mchinji Villa ending 0-0.

On Saturday was another interesting match when Ntaja United registered their 4th win to climb one step up of relegation zone of log table after beating Namitete Zitha 1-0 away at Mchinji Community Ground, which made them move from 10th position to 9th.

But they are still in the relegation zone of the 12-team top tier league, from which four teams will be demoted to lower leagues of the South, North and Central — and they have tied on 15 points with Chilumba Barracks, who beat Bangwe All Stars 2-1 at Mpira Stadium to take up the 10th position while Chintheche United drew 0-0 with bottom of the table Jenda United at Rumphi Stadium.

Ntaja showed hunger for goals despite playing away in the early minutes but the hosts Namitete Zitha’s defence was resolute as they had to clear away a corner kick in the 13th minute but gave in in the 19th when they conceded a hand ball foul in the box.

From the resultant penalty Lloyd Chilenga, converted and the penalty woke the hosts up from the slumber making the game balance with fierce competition to close the game at 1-0 at half time and as a final score.

Ntaja United’s Brian Kuntambira was named Man of the Match for his overall performance while at Chitipa Stadium, the accolade went to Febbie Nyirenda for scoring and assisting the second goal in the 2-1 win over hosts Bangwe All Stars.

The game started on a slow pace with no threat from both sides but by the 25th, Chilumba Barracks settled well by creating a couple of chances but their forwards were very wasteful.

They finally broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute when Febbie Nyirenda connected well a pass from Foster Sichali and seven minutes later Nyirenda gave the assist to Justice Mwamsamale to double the lead.

They went for recess leading 2-0 and on resumption gained composure searching for goals but their upfront was blunt in front of the goal.

They got relief in the 55th when Moses Gunde pulled one back tapping in a pass from Elias Mwandira — galvanising the visitors to create wave after wave of attack but chances were being wasted.

At Rumphi Stadium, Chintheche United’s John Njakwa missed twice in the 6th and 15th what could have been game changers as well as in the 34th combining with Aubren Nkhumbira but Jenda’s goalkeeper, Innocent Silangwa was up to the task just as he had been active throughout.

The match ended 0-0 with Chintheche’s Aubren Khumbula earning the Man of the Match award.

