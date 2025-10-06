Mutharika officially declares AFORD leader Chihana as Deputy State Vice-President

* Mwanamvekha, Chaponda and Gangata appointed as Minister’s of Finance, Foreign Affairs and of State respectively

* Lieutenant General George Alexander Jafu is Malawi Defence Force Commander and Richard Chakupaleza Chikoko Luhanga as Inspector General of Police

By Hastings Yobe, MANA

President Arthur Peter Mutharika has made a series of key cabinet and official appointments as he continues to form his administration following his return to power — and officially declaring Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) leader Enock Kanzingeni Chihana as Second Vice-President of the Republic of Malawi.

A press release issued by the Office of the President and Cabinet, signed by Maxwell Tsitsi, Mutharika appointed key Cabinet posts, naming Joseph Mwanamvekha, George Chaponda and Alfred Ruwan Gangata as Ministers of Finance, Economic Planning & Development; Foreign Affairs and of State respectively.

The President has also appointed Lieutenant General George Alexander Jaffu as Chief of Defence of the Malawi Defence Force; Richard Chakupaleza Chikoko Luhanga as Inspector General of Police with Stain Bamusi Chaima and Mlowoka Noel Kaira being Deputy Inspector General-Operations and Deputy Inspector General- Administration, respectively.

Additional appointments include Dr. Justin Sadack K. Saidi as the Chief Secretary to the Government, Stuart Naison Medison Ligomeka as Deputy Chief Secretary, Kiswell Dakamaua as Director of State Residences — all the appointments being with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, at a state luncheon at Sunbird Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre following his swearing-in ceremony earlier on Saturday, President Mutharika called on Malawians to unite and work together in fostering the country’s socio-economic development.

He emphasised that he loves Malawi and respects democracy and peace, noting that he chose not to retaliate when he was previously removed from office: “I am the first president in Malawi’s history to return to power, but I am also the first to be booted out of power,” he said.

Mutharika explained that his decision to accept the 2020 election outcome was motivated by his desire to preserve national peace and unity: “Some people wanted me to take the case to international courts, but I thought about the people of Malawi.

“The case would have taken another year, and there would have been no peace in the country. So I decided to step down for the betterment of the nation,” he said, adding that his return to the presidency through the will of the people demonstrates Malawians’ faith in democracy.

“I have nothing to gain personally. I decided to run again because I saw the country drifting back to a one-party system, and I wanted to restore true democracy,” he said, while urging all Malawians to join hands in building the nation, stressing that Malawi belongs to everyone.

In attendance at the State luncheon included former president Joyce Banda, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of eSwatini Russell Dlamini, foreign dignitaries, representatives of various organisations, as well as traditional, religious, and political leaders from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD).—Reporting from the State banquet by Pempho Nkhoma & Chifundo Kowedza, MANA; edited by Maravi Express

