SA-based Malawi Afro Pop artist Kali-Chie to release an extended play

By Blessings Kaunda, MANA

Malawian Afro Pop artist based in South Africa, Kali-Chie says he is set to release his Extended Play (EP) next month, whose theme is love — emanating from his life experiences.

In an in interview from Blue Moon Studio in South Africa, Kali-Chie — whose real name is Aubrey Kalipinde Chibaya — said he was expected to release his EP last April but everything came to stand still due to the COVID-19 pandemic that led to lockdown in South Africa.

“COVID-19 has disturbed all my plans in as far as this EP is concerned,” he said. “My expectation was to release this EP in April but because of the lockdown, I was unable to do.”

He said he was once a victim of love and “was once treated badly and that made me feel not loved then the loneliness engulfed me”.

He added that he is aware that a lot of youth out there go through hard times and it is only music with love messages, which can comfort them and change their way of doing things.

“I am conversant of how loneliness changes the mood of an individual who was at one time loved.

“Several young people have ended up committing suicide. In view of this, I have thought of sharing with them that one can feel relieved when listening to music of my kind.

“After having a feel of love, that is why I composed songs of life related stories and all I consider in my composition is that I should not lose a life of a young person just because of depression.”

Kali-Chie is from Thyolo District. He did his primary school at Chirimba and Chisoka before being selected to Luchenza Secondary School in 2006.