Malawi Red Cross Society gives goats to flood survivors in Chikwawa

By Steve Chirombo & Lawrence Chilomo, MANA

Malawi Red Cross Society has embarked on a goat pass-on project aimed at reaching out to survivors of the March 2019 devastating floods under its Floods Recovery Intervention Project.

The development comes on the background of other already existing projects such as shelter construction as well as provision of cash transfers to the affected households.

Speaking during the distribution exercise of the goats to first 10 families in Traditional Authority Maseya in Chikwawa on Wednesday, the Society’s general secretary, McBain Kanongodza said it was in the interest of the society to economically empower the flood survivors.

“It is our focus at Malawi Red Cross Society to support people who were affected by the floods with different interventions as part of responding to the disaster.

“For example, today we are donating five goats per family,” Kanongodza said.

He emphasized that the goats were under a pass-on project and that the beneficiary households were expected to extend the off springs to their colleagues in the community.

He, therefore, urged Chief Maseya to closely monitor the beneficiaries so that they complement the project’s efforts.

“Today, we are giving goats to 10 families and since it is an ongoing project, Chikwawa District alone is expected to have 60 beneficiary households,” Kanongodza said.

Chikwawa District Council chairperson, Clement Kamoto thanked the Society for the support, saying the intervention would go a long way in reducing poverty levels, especially among the affected households.

Kamoto, however, asked the organisation to make deliberate efforts aimed at increasing the number of beneficiaries.

“We have a high number of households which were affected by the floods. It would, therefore, be much better if you consider increasing the number of beneficiaries under the project,” he said.

He also advised the beneficiaries of the goats to take good care of the livestock besides observing the pass-on rule so that others could also benefit from the initiative.

One of the beneficiaries, Nolifa Mthutha from Kalima Village thanked the Society, expressing hope that the intervention would improve her living standards.

According to the Society, about K31 million has been set aside for the project which is expected to also reach out to other beneficiaries in other districts such as Nsanje, Phalombe and Mulanje targeting around 210 households.