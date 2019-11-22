Road accidents on the rise in Ntchisi District

By Felix Kapatamoyo, MANA

Ntchisi District has registered a rise in the number of road accidents from 16 in 2018 to 24 from January to October of 2019 due to increase in the number of motorcycle taxi operators, says Ntchisi Police spokesperson, Richard Kaponda.

The rise the road accidents has led to the loss of 13 lives from January to October this year against last year’s nine lives from January to December period.

According to Kaponda, incompetence that leads to their failure to follow road signs and unauthorized riding of motorcycles without drivers’ lincences are some of the factors contributing to occurrence of accidents in Ntchisi District.

He said that police in the district have embarked on sensitizing operators to properly ride motorcycles as one way of avoiding these accidents.

“As police we are sensitizing them and training them on how to properly ride motorcycles,” he said.

Ntchisi is one of the districts with many motorcycle operators as one of the reliable transport to most parts of the district.