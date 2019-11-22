Karonga Council asked to properly manage waste disposal site

By Laureen Banda, MANA

Group Village Headman Cheyema has asked Karonga District Council to manage Katili waste disposal site, saying it has turned into health hazard to people.

The local leader made the call this week when officials from Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRCC) visited the area on health assessment.

“We are very worried with what is happening here. Garbage is being disposed just anyhow, outside the fence thereby compromising hygiene for the people living around here.

“We are now even failing to control our children who come here and play over these rotten garbage. This is very worrisome,” he said.

The chief said the council needs to hasten on the matter as the development might result in spread of waterborne diseases, such as cholera and dysentery, this rainy season.

“In 2016, the community wrote the district council complaining of the same issue and it is when they constructed a fence, but to our surprise they continue dumping outside the fence without considering the lives of the people surrounding the site.”

Commenting on the matter, Karonga District Council public relations officer, Isaac Mkandawire said the council constructed a fence to secure the place and ensure that wastes are dumped in a confined area.

Mkandawire said it is unfortunate that some people have been dumping wastes on the entrance, thereby blocking the way into the fence because there is no security guard at the site.

“We have been forced to dump outside the fence in the meantime, but we are arranging for a front loader to clear the way inside,” he said.

He said once the way is cleared, waste will be dumped inside and a guard for the site will be employed.

Katili waste management was donated by Malawi Red Cross Society in 2016.