Reunion Insurance Company introduces Chisa Domestic policy to cover people’s assets

By Duncan Mlanjira

One of the country’s fastest growing insurance firm, Reunion Insurance Company Limited has introduced Chisa Domestic policy (insurance nest) that will cover people’s assets for urban and rural dwellers.

The Chisa policy will cover motor vehicles, cycles, trailers or caravans (for private usage), personal liability, all risks, pleasure craft, personal accident as well as golfers.

Reunion Insurance’s Business Development Manager, Miller John Joshua said this is a truly packaged policy conveniently designed with various sections amid increased cases of theft of properties and assets as well as damage by fire or accidental damage (breakages) among others

He said the policy targets any person owning or renting a private dwelling house and that for clients to qualify for the Chisa Domestic Package policy, they must ensure that there is cover for either the house or the contents therein, and any additional two sections.

“It is believed that the most valuable physical asset that an individual will own is their home and its contents, seconded by a motor vehicle or motor vehicles,” Joshua said.

“Those who live in rented houses or apartments will generally possess furniture and other valuable belongings which can be stolen, damaged by fire, accidental damage or breakages.

“There is therefore a great need for proper insurance cover for such valuable assets. Today’s homes have evolved and require more extensive insurance cover than that offered by the traditional house-owners and holders policies.”

He added that Malawi has seen the mushrooming of elegant and magnificent private dwelling houses filled with highly valuable items both in rural and urban areas.

“Motor vehicles have also become part of many homes. In the same vein, the losses and damages caused by fire, theft and many other perils have also increased.

“The aggressive campaign by human rights activists has also made our society more litigious, which has increased the demand for legal services and liability compensations.

“We are also aware that proportionately, more accidents occur at home than any other place.

“It is against this background that Reunion Insurance Company came up with the new product to cater for the needs of both the urban and rural home owners.

Established 15 years ago on May 3, 2005, Reunion Insurance assures clients of business revival amid COVID-19 pandemic.

As a reputable Malawian general insurance company, the firm has a track record of professionalism and efficiency in claims handling, underwriting and all other areas of operations.

The following are briefs of Chisa Domestic packages:

* Target: Any person owning or renting a private dwelling house.To qualify for the Chisa policy, to ensure that there is cover for either the house or the contents therein, and any additional two sections.

* How to claim: A loss, damage and/or injury is registered by contacting any of their offices spread conveniently across the country or to use agent and/or broker. Clients can as well call or email through the details as provided at the back of policy document and brochure.

* Express claims settlement: Losses are not a pleasant occurrence in anybody’s day to day experience. This is why the Chisa Domestic Package policy has been designed with an almost instant claim settlement to ease the stress experienced after a loss (claims payment within 5 days of receipt of signed discharge).

* Instant online transfer of claim funds: Modern technology allows most transaction to be made online. With the advent of bank transfer facilities available across most banking platforms, we will make use of the same to avoid further delays in payment of claims/compensation money

* Instant acknowledgement of claims upon notification: We value relationships as well as communication, this is why under the Chisa Packaged policy we will take an almost instant acknowledgement of any loss within 24hrs using all means of communication available to our clientele (applicable to working days).

*Road assistance and helpline: With Chisa policy, clients are guaranteed a 24/7 helpline as well as a 24/7 recovery service in the event of an accident anywhere in Malawi.

* Hotel accommodation in event of an accident: We plan to make life easier and better even when there is an unfortunate incident. Chisa Package has free accommodation limited to K50,000 per occurrence and K100,000 per insurance period for accidents happening 100km away from home.

* Own damage loss of use: In the event of motor vehicles insured comprehensively under this policy, the insured has an own damage loss of use benefit of up to MK50,000 per event and K100,000 per insurance period in respect of car hire charges.

* Cash back facility: It is a known fact that all insureds are encouraged to behave and take care of their insured property with utmost care. Any such act cannot go un appreciated, that’s why for any claim free period of your Chisa Policy, clients will be rewarded with a no claim bonus (through a cash back shopping voucher) at the anniversary of the policy (next renewal date — applicable to non-liability sections)

* Alternative accommodation: In the event that the private dwelling house one is renting or occupying by reason of an insured loss, we will pay up to 10% of the total sum insured of the house/householder for alternative accommodation until their premises are habitable again.

* Trauma counselling: To be provided to all clients after suffering from traumatic events i.e. a robbery hold up, a burglary, hijacking etc. Personal accident extended to cover school children while at school campus or being ferried in school bus. Deceased estate to be compensated following an accident to the family spouse limited to MK200,000.

* Medical expenses: If any occupant of our insured vehicle sustains bodily injury as a direct result of an accident to the vehicle, we will pay the medical expenses in connection with the injury up to MK50,000 for each occupant injured subject to a limit of K250,000 per event and MK500,000 per policy period

* Tenants: If one becomes legally liable as a tenant and not as owner for the damage to the building of a house and its domestic out buildings (including fixtures and fittings) caused by an insured event, accidental damage to fixed sanitary ware of fixed glass ,accidental damage to water, gas sewerage, electricity or telephone connections to the house or outbuildings, the company will pay up to K1,000,000 for any one accident or a series of accidents arising out of one event.

* Guests: If household goods and personal effects excluding money and negotiable instruments not otherwise insured belonging to a guest temporarily residing with them are lost or damaged by an insured event, we will indemnify the guest up to a limit of K100,000.

* Domestic staff’s property: Household goods and personal effects excluding money and negotiable instruments belonging to domestic staff are lost or damaged in the dwelling by an insured event; we will indemnify the domestic staff up to MK100, 000 in respect of any one claim.