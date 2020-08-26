Reunion Insurance Company introduces reward on golfers who manage to score holes-in-one

By Duncan Mlanjira

One of the country’s fastest growing insurance firm, Reunion Insurance Company Limited has introduced Chisa Domestic policy (insurance nest) that will cover people’s assets for urban and rural dwellers and among the packages rewarding golfers who can score a hole-in-one playing as an amateur.

The Chisa policy says this will be done in terms of the rules at any of the country’s recognized golf clubs and in that event the company will pay MK50,000 upon receipt of a written confirmation by the club’s secretary or captain.

In golf, a hole-in-one is a rarity which occurs when a ball hit from a tee-box flies straight into the hole on the next green.

Although holes-in-one are a rarity as there is a great element of luck involved, skill also increases the probability.

Traditionally, a player who scores a hole-in-one buys a round of drinks for everyone at the clubhouse bar.

According to Wikipedia, a memorable hole-in-one was achieved in the 1973 British Open by 71-year-old Gene Sarazen.

At that same time, Earl Dietering of Memphis, Tennessee was believed to hold the record of the eldest person at age 78 to record a hole-in-one twice in one round of golf.

Wikipedia further says in the second round of the 1971 Martini International tournament, held at the Royal Norwich Golf Club in England, John Hudson had two consecutive holes-in-one.

Teeing off using a 4-iron, at the par-three, 195-yard 11th hole, Hudson is reported to have holed his tee shot and repeated it at the next hole — a downhill 311-yard, par-four 12th and this time using a driver.

“This is believed to be the only time a player has scored consecutive holes-in-one in a major professional tournament,” says Wikipedia.

“Despite the relative rarity of holes-in-one, there have been a total of six in Ryder Cup matches [with] Peter Butler being first in 1973 at Muirfield followed by a 20-year gap before Nick Faldo scored his in 1993.

“Two years later, Constantino Rocca and Howard Clark both scored holes-in-one before an 11-year gap to 2006 saw Peter Casey and Scott Verplank both score hole out on the 14th hole.

“On August 11, 2016, Justin Rose shot a hole-in-one during the first round of 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, which is conspired to be the first in Olympic history. For the 189 yards par-three hole, he used a 7-iron.”

Through the Chisa Domestic policy, Reunion Insurance Company will be covering motor vehicles, cycles, trailers or caravans (for private usage), personal liability, all risks, pleasure craft and personal accidents.