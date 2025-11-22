Retiring Standard Bank Board director pledges to build pre-school in Mchinji from her K10m retirement benefits

* I have been privileged to serve on the Board and witness the bank’s commitment to Malawi’s development

By Duncan Mlanjira

Retired Standard Bank Board director, Catherine Mtonda has pledged to build an early childhood school at her home village Mwandawala-Nowa in Mchinji, using K10 million from her retirement benefits.

Speaking when Standard Bank handed over her retirement benefits, Mtonga indicated that the contribution to build the pre-school is part of her corporate social responsibility undertaking after serving on the Board of the bank for 10 years from 2013 to 2023.

Mtonda said she leaves the Board a happy person as Standard Bank achieved market growth during her tenure since 2013, saying: “I have been privileged to serve on the Board and witness the bank’s commitment to Malawi’s development.

“During our tenure, Standard Bank recorded tremendous growth in both numbers and national impact. This investment is a small token of gratitude to my home community for supporting me throughout my career.

“I hope it will inspire others to invest in our people,” said Mtonda, an accountant and banker, who juggled various board roles during her tenure as Board director — as chairperson of Audit, Risk, IT and Credit committees.

Her career highlights include working behind the commercialisation of Post Office Savings Bank (POSB) to Malawi Savings Bank (MSB) and pioneering treasury and marketing functions at Continental Discount House (CDH) — where she worked with current Finance, Economic Planning & Decentralisation Minister, Joseph Mwanamvekha.

On the part of Standard Bank, head of legal & governance, Norah Nsanja said it was heart-warming to see Mtonda contribute to the improvement of basic early childhood education in her home village.

She said Mtonda’s contribution underlines Standard Bank’s stature as one of the country’s major investors in education: “As a bank, we have a long history of supporting the country’s education sector, and this donation is in keeping with that corporate culture.”