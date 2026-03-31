Registration for Mount Mulanje Porters Race 2026 now open

* At MK7,000 for porters; MK10,000 for non-porters; MK12,000 for individual fun-runners and MK100,000 for corporate/group fun run

* All participants are encouraged to register early to avoid last-minute challenges ahead of the race scheduled for July 11 at traditional venue Likhubula Valley

* Under the theme ‘Mountains & Forests: Guardians of Our Water’ that highlights importance of protecting natural forests and mountain ecosystems

By Duncan Mlanjira

The enthusiasts of Malawi’s extreme athletic sport, the 25km Mount Mulanje Porters Race, are being encouraged to register early for the 2026 edition scheduled for July 11 to avoid last-minute challenges.

To be held at traditional venue Likhubula Valley, the registration is now open at MK7,000 for porters; MK10,000 for non-porters; MK12,000 for individual fun-runners and MK100,000 for corporate/group fun run.

According to Jimmy Maloya, communications officer for the Mount Mulanje Porters Race, this year’s edition is expected to attract over 400 runners, including porters, professional athletes, and fun-run participants.

To ensure its success, organising committee says it is working towards a budget of MK80 million and thus appeals to companies, organisations, partners, and stakeholders to support this special and unique sporting event through sponsorship or partnership.

Sponsors will benefit from brand visibility during the event, media coverage (radio, social media, and print platforms), promotion to both local and international audiences; and recognition as partners in environmental conservation and sports development.

Corporates and stakeholders needing more information on how they can partner with the event sponsorship or registrations, are being encouraged to contact Mount Mulanje Porters Race Organising Committee through phone (+265 996 508 749/+265 884 440 582 and/or through email: portersrace@gmail.com

The objectives of the Mount Mulanje Porters Race include promoting Mulanje District as a tourism destination; supporting and recognising the work of mountain porters as tour guides; promoting extreme sports in Malawi; identifying and developing athletes who can represent Malawi internationally — as well as raising awareness about environmental protection.

The theme for the 2026 edition is; ‘Mountains & Forests: Guardians of Our Water’ — highlighting importance of protecting natural forests and mountain ecosystems, which are key sources of clean water for surrounding communities.

“The Mount Mulanje Porters Race, Malawi’s only extreme mountain sporting event, has continued to attract the attention of sports lovers both locally and internationally and through this unique event, Mulanje has produced several outstanding athletes who have gone on to represent Malawi on the international stage,” says a statement from the organisers.

“The race not only promotes sport but also raises awareness about environmental conservation, especially the protection of mountains and forests which play a vital role in preserving water sources.”

And to enhance the theme, the organisers — in partnership with The Orbis Foundation — planted 2,000 trees on Mount Mulanje in February to strengthen reforestation and restore degraded sections of the mountain.

The Race’s communications officer, Maloya, was quoted on Times360Malawi saying the tree-planting exercise is the event’s first structured environmental initiative in its 27-year history and reflects a commitment to protecting the ecosystem that sustains athletes, porters, guides and surrounding communities.

On their part, The Orbis Foundation executive director Innocent Kaliati said the tourism firm dedicates 5% of its revenue to conservation and reforestation programmes, underscoring its long-term partnership with communities in environmental stewardship.

The trees were planted along the Milky Run Path of the Race and The Orbis Foundation posted on their social media platform that ‘trees play a vital role in protecting the fragile ecosystem of Mulanje, a unique biosphere that is home to rare plant species and important water catchment areas”.

“Reforestation efforts help preserve biodiversity, prevent soil erosion and protect the natural balance that makes this mountain so special. We’re proud to support initiatives that contribute to conservation and the long-term protection of Malawi’s natural heritage.”

One regular participant, Dave wa Mufupika Juma, emphasises that the Mount Mulanje Porters Race “is so much more than running and the endurance, but a chance to network and more”.

“For the community in Mulanje, it is an event bigger than Christmas,” wrote Juma on his Facebook account after finishing the grueling race. “This year was special, coinciding with the declaration of the World Heritage site status, the third in Malawi after Lake Malawi National and Chongoni Rock Art.

“The corporate world responded marvelously, broadening the prizes up to number 10 in each category. I witnessed disbelief in some of the winners when the price money was announced, tears of joy and jubilation. Kudos to the organisers and all involved —yesterday had the approval of the spirits of Mulanje. It was an honour to volunteer.”

Men’s Journal’s Michael Levy described Porters Race in his 2022 report as; “Even for the most heel-hardened trail runners, Malawi’s little-known Porters Race is a 25km rite of passage like no other.”

“Deep in southern Malawi on a fogged-in, red-dirt trail, a patter of footsteps grows louder. Out of the pea soup, a runner appears, flashes a peace sign and blazes past on the steep downhill. Another runner pops into view and vanishes just as fast. And another.

“All of them are pushing the final half-mile to the finish line of the Porters Race —the most grueling 25km trail running event you’ve never heard.

“Virtually unknown in the running world, Malawi’s Porters Race features crippling technical terrain and agile racers to match. The route loops up and down the Mulanje Massif, a granite- and jungle-blanketed behemoth rising from the southeastern African plains.”

Michael Levy took cognizance of the role of porters as tour guides, saying the trekkers hire them to the great Sapitwa “toting 100-pound loads up steep trails for their clients”.

“These porters are the backbone of the race, which dates to 1996 when it was a loosely organised, almost entirely shoeless event,” wrote Levy in 2022.