Public Relations Society’s annual conference to be celebrated under theme; ‘Building the Malawi we want by 2063: Leveraging Strategic Effective Communication as a Change Catalyst’

By Duncan Mlanjira

The 2025 conference for Public Relations Society Malawi (PRSM) is sent for Mzuzu and Nkhata Bay from October 30-November 2 under theme; ‘Building the Malawi we want by 2063: Leveraging Strategic Effective Communication as a Change Catalyst’.

In a statement, PRSM vice-president, Rachel Kalera-Mhango indicates that the theme “underscores the vital role of communication in driving institutional transformation and national development”.

“The conference will convene communication professionals, brand leaders, media practitioners and students from across Malawi and beyond for four days dedicated to learning, networking and celebration,” says Kalera-Mhango.

She adds that gracing the event as guest of honour will be Smart Ligomeka, the deputy Chief Secretary to the Government alongside a “powerful line up of speakers — that include keynote speaker, Dr. Edington Chilapondwa, the Director General for Public Procurement & Disposal of Assets Authority (PPDA) — who will present ‘The Role of Communication in Managing Change’; with insights from PPDA’s recent institutional transformation.

The globally respected strategic communication expert based in Australia, Dr. Linje Manyozo is expected to speak on ‘The Role of Communications in National Development’, who will also facilitate a strategic communication clinic to unpack key issues in the field.

Akossa Hiwa, the head of corporate affairs at Malawi’s largest bank, National Bank of Malawi, will share lessons on ‘Change Communications in a Complex World’ — drawn from her experience managing some of Malawi’s most iconic brands.

There will be two days in Mzuzu of plenary sessions, masterclasses, and the interactive clinics before travelling to Nkhata Bay for a lakeside retreat and a community give-back initiative before hosting the PR Excellence Awards Gala Dinner at Mzuzu Hotel — celebrating outstanding achievements in the profession.

It will conclude with an elective annual general meeting where members will vote for new PRSM leadership, whose incumbent president is Benson Linje.

“This year’s conference is more than a professional gathering — it represents a movement,” says Kalera-Mhango. “It provides an an opportunity to reflect on how communication influences change, enhances strategic capacity, and shapes the future of our profession.

With a blend of intellectual engagement, practical learning, and social connection, the PRSM 2025 Conference promises to be a landmark event for Malawi’s communication community,” says Kalera-Mhango.

During the commemoration of World Public Relations Day 2025 in July, which was hosted by Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) Limited as a capacity-building workshop, the host’s CEO, Kamkwamba Kumwenda rubber-stamped the importance of public relations practitioners, saying “clear and timely effective communication can save lives by providing crucial information, instructions, and reassurance to those in need”.

“Effective communication gives hope to the public. Without it, chaos and confusion reign, leading to disastrous consequences.

“Therefore, we can all agree that effective and strategic communication is a fundamental skill that is essential for organisations, companies, businesses, governments to thrive.”

The day was celebrated under the theme; ‘Shaping Malawi’s future through strategic communication’ and Kamkwamba took note that it not only aligned with Enabler number 2 in the MW2063 blueprint that calls for Effective Governance Systems and Institutions through strategic communication — “but also spoke to ESCOM’S Integrated Strategic Plan for 2023-2027 to give customers a new experience through strategic and effective communication”.

“Communication practitioners are the bridge between organisations and the public. Your ability to effectively communicate goals, projects, and initiatives is essential in building trust and support from the community.

“It is through strategic communication that we can educate, inform, and engage with our customers and stakeholders to ensure the success of our endeavors.”

He assured that ESCOM is “more than ready to leverage on effective and strategic communication to give customers a new customer experience” and was committed to continue to ensure that they communicate to customers “timely on any developments that are happening at [the national power utility service provider].

“I can say without any fear of contradiction that at ESCOM we are geared to empower and elevate the public relations department to ensure that it is part and parcel of crucial decision making process of the company.

He emphasised that public relations is a management function and is non-negotiable, adding that CEO, he knows “for a fact that a strong public relations department can help a company build and maintain a positive brand image, handle crisis situations effectively, and enhance its credibility and trustworthiness”.

“By proactively managing communication and media relations, the PR department can help shape public perception and ensure that the company’s messages are accurately conveyed to the target audience.”

He announced that ESCOM has gone flat out communicating their projects to the public, enhancing their social media visibility and deepening collaboration with our stakeholders.

“We are doing this to give hope that sooner we will achieve our vision of becoming a leading provider of reliable, inclusive and affordable electricity in Malawi and in the region,” he had said.