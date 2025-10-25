General Jaffu pledges to prioritise professionalism, discipline and innovation for MDF to remain effective and efficient

* As his predecessor General Paul Valentino Phiri hands over Sword of Command to the new Chief of Defence Force

* “I am deeply humbled and honoured to accept the sword of command, and I pledge to lead with integrity, fairness and transparency”

By Patience Longwe, MANA & Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express

The Malawi Defence Force (MDF) has welcomed General George Alexander Jaffu as the new Chief of Defence Force, with the incoming commander pledging to work tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of the nation and its citizens.

His predecessor General Paul Valentino Phiri handed over the Sword of Command yesterday at Kamuzu Barracks in Lilongwe where General Jaffu pledged that as he embarks on his new role, he will prioritise professionalism, discipline and innovation to ensure that the MDF remains effective and efficient.

“I am deeply humbled and honoured to accept the Sword of Command, and I pledge to lead with integrity, fairness and transparency,” he said. “Let us strive for excellence, unity and patriotism as we embark on this new chapter in our nations history.”

Jaffu also expressed gratitude to President Arthur Peter Mutharika for entrusting him with such a critical responsibility, saying: “I am proud to lead an organisation that is dedicated to protecting our nations sovereignty, security and interests.”

He further offered heartfelt appreciation to General Valentino Phiri for his exemplary leadership and dedication to the MDF, saying his legacy is a testament to his tireless efforts.

On his part, General Valentino Phiri said serving as Chief of Defence Force had been an immense privilege and he praised the men and women in uniform of the Malawi Defence Force for their dedication and hard work.

“Your service has not gone unnoticed, and I am honoured to have had the opportunity to lead such a talented and passionate team,” he said, while urging the officers to give their full support to the new Chief of Defence Force.

He offered words of wisdom, advising General Jaffu to lead with integrity, fairness and vision.

President Mutharika appointed Lieutenant General Jaffu as the Chief of Defence Force on October 5, 2025 and on October 17, the President officially decorated him as a 4th-Star General of the Malawi Defence Force.

“A distinguished gentleman who has had a distinguished career with the MDF, it is my expectation that General Jaffu will continue to exemplify distinction and discipline of our Defence Forces in this role,” said the President of his official Facebook page.

“I hope that he will continue with professionalism in his career as a General and indeed a Chief of our Forces. As we are restoring discipline and the rule of law in this country, we need to have disciplined officers take a lead in our security institutions.

“Once again, congratulations to General Jaffu, remember to always side with the people of Malawi and protect the constitution of this great republic.”

Born on November 19, 1962 in Mpondasi Village, Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi, General Jaffu holds a Master’s Degree in Strategic Management from the University of Derby in the United Kingdom and has attended multiple military and staff training programmes, including courses in joint operations planning and United Nations military observer missions.

He joined the MDF in 1988 and has held several positions including MDF Inspector General, Chief of Staff at the Joint Headquarters and Military Advisor to Malawi’s United Nations mission in New York.

In May 2024, he was promoted from Major General to Lieutenant General and appointed as MDF Deputy Commander by immediate past Head of State, Lazarus Chakwera.

In personal life, General Jaffu is son to Malawi’s first Chief Secretary to the Office of President and Cabinet, George Austin Jaffu and he is brother to Supreme Court of Appeal Judge, Justice Fiona Jaffu-Mwale — who has made significant contributions to the country’s judicial system.

Justice Mwale’s appointment to the Supreme Court of Appeal is a testament to her dedication and commitment to upholding the law and advancing the public good.