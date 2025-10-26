Britain has new High Commissioner to Malawi

Leigh Stubblefield, the new British High Commissioner to Malawi

By Duncan Mlanjira

The British Government has appointed Leigh Stubblefield as the new British High Commissioner to the Republic of Malawi — succeeding Fiona Ritchie, who concluded her tour of duty in July 2025.

In a statement, British High Commission in Lilongwe indicates that Leigh — whose previous international postings included Malawi — brings a distinguished career in diplomacy, development and conflict resolution.

She previously served as Deputy High Commissioner to Kenya and led the UK’s Office for Conflict, Stabilisation and Mediation and her other international postings have included Mozambique and Bangladesh — giving her deep regional insight and a strong foundation for her new role.

Leigh is quoted in the statement as saying: “I am honoured to return to Malawi — a country I hold dear — and to serve at a time of renewal and opportunity. I look forward to working with the new government, private sector, civil society, and the people of Malawi to deepen our partnership in prosperity, climate resilience, and inclusive governance.

“The UK and Malawi share a warm and historic relationship, and I am committed to advancing it for the benefit of both our nations,” says the British High Commissioner — UK Government’s foremost diplomatic representative in Malawi and the head of the UK’s diplomatic mission.

The post was temporarily filled by acting High Commissioner, Rebecca Fabrizi. The core responsibilities of the post include representing the UK Government in Malawi across political, economic, development, and cultural spheres.