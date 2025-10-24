Moderate tropical storm currently present in the south-west Indian Ocean but not expected to induce any adverse weather impacts on Malawi

* Current weather models are showing that it is expected to follow the west-northwest-ward trajectory

By Duncan Mlanjira

The Department of Climate Change & Meteorological Services (DCCMS), alerts the public that a moderate tropical storm, christened Chenge, is currently present in the south-west Indian Ocean but assures that it is not expected to induce any adverse impacts on Malawi weather.

In its statement, DCCMS indicates that the moderate tropical storm evolves far north of the Mascarenes and that current weather models are showing that it is expected to follow the west-northwest- ward trajectory.

It will then be downgraded to tropical depression later in the day and is expected to further deteriorate into to residual depression over the weekend.

Thus at its current position and trajectory, the Chenge won’t induce any adverse weather impacts on Malawi but the DCCMS assures that it will continue to monitor its movement and strength.

“Any potential impacts on Malawi weather will be promptly communicated to the nation,” says the statement and in its weather forecast for tonight and tomorrow, the DCCMS says the publish should expect sunny, hazy and hot to very hot conditions due to influence of easterly air mass.

It also alerts on hotter than normal temperatures, which are expected over most areas from Sunday — thus the public is advised to stay cool and well hydrated.