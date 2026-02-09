Police warns the public from touching or tampering with materials suspected to be explosives

One of rounds of the ammunition that has been recovered by Mangochi Police

* After a round of ammunition blew up in a Mangochi resident’s hands yesterday as he struck it with a screwdriver

* He reportedly picked up three rounds of ammunition from Malombe area near the African Parks Forest

By Duncan Mlanjira

Mangochi Police is warning its residents, and all members of the Malawi public from touching or tampering with materials suspected to be explosives after a violent incident in which a live round of ammunition exploded in the hands of a 21-year-old man.

A report by Mangochi Police public relations officer (PRO), lnspector Amina Tepani Daudi, indicates that the young man, identified as McDonald Makumba, is receiving medical treatment at Mangochi District Hospital, following an explosion involving live ammunition in Mangochi.

She reports that the incident occurred yesterday, February 8, 2026, at Mtalimanja Village within Mangochi Township where Makumba operates a shop and was visited by his 15-year-old friend, who brought three rounds of ammunition.

It is alleged that the friend picked up three rounds of ammunition which he found at Malombe area near the African Parks Forest.

“Makumba suspected the items as ammunition and attempted to confirm whether they were genuine by striking the primer of one round with a screwdriver,” reports Inspector Daudi. “In the process, the ammunition exploded, causing injuries to his chest and left hand.

“He was immediately rushed to Mangochi District Hospital, where he is currently receiving medical treatment,” she said, adding that when the matter was reported to Mangochi Police Station, and a team of police detectives visited the scene, where one 7.62mm cartridge was recovered.

“Meanwhile, the teenage boy has been summoned for questioning and investigations are underway to recover the remaining ammunition,” reports Daudi while advising the public to immediately report to the nearest police formation once they come across ammunition or suspected explosive materials.

She emphasises that once such cases are reported it’s the duty of the Police to safely dispose of such explosives since “mishandling such items can lead to serious injuries or loss of life”.