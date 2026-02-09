Blantyre City Council embarks on digital communication with its residents

* For better services of payment of city rates, receiving bills, making enquiries, reporting about state of neighbourhoods such as refuse collection

* As well as formalisation of property and posting of suggestions — all from the comfort of their homes through mobile phone

By Duncan Mlanjira

In its continued efforts to serve its residents better, Blantyre City Council has introduced a campaign dubbed ‘Know Your Citizen’ — a digital communication initiative aimed at promoting access to services through electronic means.

The campaign, currently under pilot phase, is aimed at facilitating for better services of payment of city rates; receiving bills; making enquiries; reporting about state of neighbourhoods such as refuse collection; formalisation of property and posting of suggestions — all from the comfort of residents’ homes through their mobile phone.

The public notice thus asks that as it is in its pilot phase, residents should actively participate in the campaign to help the Council to set up the mobile electronic system by providing basic information such as name, mobile phone number and plot number.

The residents can also visit the Civic Office for a face-to-face interview or to complete a form to be collected by city council officials within two to five days.

“Blantyre City Council official may also contact you at a later stage to request your participation in a short telephone survey that will enable them compile residents’ views of the state of the city and how the Council may improve services to your area.”

The City Council assures that the information that will be provided “will be treated with utmost confidentiality. Help us serve you better by participating in this campaign and have a say on how your city is run.”

If in need of further information, residents are encouraged to contact their area’s Councillor or to call Civic offices or direct to Director of Planning, Costly Chanza (0888 202 336/0993 629 969) and Lead Consultant, Peter Nkwanda (0999 930 426).