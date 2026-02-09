Tropical storm Gezani on Indian Ocean not impacting on Malawi weather as it is considerably far east of Madagascar

* The system is forecasted to continue moving westwards and is expected to make landfall over Madagascar around Tuesday afternoon (February 10)

By Duncan Mlanjira

The Department of Climate Change & Meteorological Services (DCCMS) assures the public that the Tropical storm named Gezani that is located on the Indian Ocean is not impacting on Malawi weather as it is considerably far east of Madagascar.

The DCCMS reported on Saturday that a tropical depression was developing far east of Madagascar and was forecast that it will move westwards toward Madagascar and expected to intensify into a moderate tropical storm within the next two days.

Last night, the DCCMS reported that it developed into tropical storm under the name Gezani and was located east of Madagascar and that as of afternoon yesterday the storm’s central pressure was estimated at 1005hpa.

“The system is forecasted to continue moving westwards and is expected to make landfall over Madagascar around Tuesday afternoon (February 10),” reported the DCCMS while assuring that due to long distance from Malawi, it poses no threat and pledged to continue monitoring the development of the storm to provide necessary updates.

The Department also reported that rain is expected to continue over most parts of the country due to the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) and that it will be mostly dry in the Shire Valley of Chikwawa and Nsanje at least for the next 2-3 days.

On the summary of weather ahead, the DCCMS says thunderstorms and rain of varying intensity are expected over most areas due to the influence of the ITCZ accompanied by the influx of Congo air mass.

Isolated cases of flash flooding are likely to occur in areas expecting heavy rains such as lakeshore areas and that strong winds are expected at times over all water bodies.

The public is advised to stay alert as flash floods are expected and to avoid crossing flooded or fast flowing water to keep safe. Avoid being outside during thunderstorms by seeking shelter in a safe building.

Keep away from open areas, tall trees, metal structures and to be watchful of overly wet structures, such as houses and toilets that could collapse at any time.