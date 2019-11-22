Police net 4 hard-core ex-convicts for robbery in Lilongwe

By James Mwale, MANA

Barely days after arresting a hard-core ex-convict, who led a gang of notorious robbers, Lingadzi Police in Lilongwe has nabbed four of his accomplices, who are also ex-convicts of Maula and Zomba Maximum Prison.

The four, Laston Gelevaziyo, Idrisa Mtuwa, Alli Issah and Laston Gogoda, were arrested during Sunday and Monday raids by police detectives, according to Police Public Relations Officer, Salome Zgambo.

Zgambo told Malawi News Agency (MANA) that the gang, recently released from Maula and Zomba Maximum prisons, has allegedly been terrorising the area and being involved in a series of violent robberies Areas 10, 11, 12, and 43 of the Capital City.

She said the 27-year-old ring leader, Yusufu Imedi, was netted for the same offence on November 6, after a tip-off.

Zgambo explained that the police tracked down the suspects through a cob-web system and recovered a number of stolen items in the process.

“Among the recovered items are plasma TV screens, home theatres, projectors, DVD recorders, laptops and computer monitors,” she said.

The suspects have since been charged with robbery and will appear in court after thorough investigations, according to the Police PRO.

Gelevaziyo, 31, comes from Chakazamathu Village in Traditional Authority (T/A) Kalolo; Issah, 45, is from Msungamoyo, T/A Kalolo both in Lilongwe; Mtuwa, 30, is from Khembo village, T/A Bwananyambi, in Mangochi; and Gogoda hails from Somba village in T/A Nsomba’s area in Blantyre.