Mchinji Police arrest 12 students over school vandalism

By Sarah Munthali, MANA

Police in Mchinji have arrested 12 students of Magawa Secondary School for vandalising school property during Tuesday night.

The arrests were part of police interventions to restore peace at the school.

Mchinji Police spokersperson, Kaitano Lubrino said the students vandalised school property in reaction to the school authority’s move to suspend a student who had a radio, contrary to school rules.

“Police investigations established that the suspension of the student did not go well with the students, who went on the rampage, he said.

The irate students are reported to have burnt the administration block with petrol bomb where the head teacher’s office has been the most affected.

Value assessment for the damaged properties has not been made, though books including other important files and documents have been damaged.

Early last month, students from the school took to the streets and presented a petition to the District Education Manager’s office, where they complained over poor learning conditions at the school.

The students are reported to have been protesting for the transfer of head teacher Patson Chimbatata over alleged mal-administration.

Among other complaints, the students protested against the coming in of new students at the school without proper procedures, poor diet and corruption as the alleged maladministration.