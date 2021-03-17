Oxfam bemoans low budgetary allocation for nutrition sector

Mihowa (right) presenting communication flyers for better nutrition

* District councils are not preparing budget lines for the sector

* Media has a role to play to help in influencing policy makers

* To consider allocating more resources at all levels of development

By Tione Andsen, MANA

Oxfam Malawi has said budgetary allocation for the nutrition sector has been minimal since 2016 with less than one percent being allocated in the total national budget.

This was disclosed by Oxfam Malawi Country Director, Langalireni Mihowa Tuesday in Dowa during the launch of Popular Mobilization Campaign on “Increasing Resource Allocation and Accountability towards Nutrition Sector in Malawi”.

Mihowa said communities and district councils need to be empowered to demand increase budgetary allocation towards nutrition sector.

She said: “We have information that district councils are not preparing budget lines for the sector which is making them failing to effectively implement some of the nutrition programmes.”

She added that the media has a role to play to help in influencing policy makers to consider allocating more resources to nutrition sector at all levels of development in the country.

“Media need to play their rightful role to ensure that nutrition investments are properly allocated and accounted for.

“We need to work with the media as partners in order to promote nutrition issues with transparency and accountability,” she said.

She commended GIZ Germany for the financial support in the implementation of the programme in three districts of Dowa, Dedza and Salima — a campaign aims at making voiceless communities and councils to be heard regarding nutrition issues.



Representing Dowa District Council, Ellen Ndhlovu said the launch of resource mobilization campaign would help to bridge the current nutrition status of the district.

She said proper implementation of nutrition programmes require a lot of resources and the coming in of Oxfam and GIZ-Germany would help them reduce case of malnutrition among children.

Ndhlovu described the development as a milestone in the implementation of nutrition programmes issues in the district owing to the fact that it was lacking financial support.

“The current stunting levels in Dowa were at 39%, which is above the national rate of 37%. We need to design programmes, increase awareness among communities and various stakeholders on the importance of nutrition.

“The aspect of resource mobilization should be encouraged at all levels in the district,” she said.

Pamela Jumbe, nutrition officer in the department of nutrition, HIV and AIDS said nutrition investment help in the social economic development of any country — hence the need to call for more resource allocations.

She called on various stakeholders involved in the implementation of the project to work tireless in order to achieve its set objectives.

Mphimbi village development committee chairperson, Jester Chipala said the project would use locally available food resources and

to encourage communities to view nutrition issues as part of their development activities that has an impact to their lives.

Oxfam Malawi handed over pull up banner, nutrition posters, golf and t-shirts as part of the information education communication for the nutrition project.