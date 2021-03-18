One of Motsepe’s key ambitions is to help an African side to clinch the World Cup title

* No African country has won the global tournament since it started in 1930



Ghanasoccernet.com

New Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe says a team from the continent must win the World Cup in the near future, saying one of his key ambitions is to help an African side to clinch the global title.

No African country has won the global tournament since it started in 1930 with the continent’s best performance being the quarter-finals — Ghana (2010), Senegal (2002) and Cameroon (1990).

Africa had a disastrous outing at the last tournament in Russia in 2018 with the continent’s five representatives failing to make any meaningful impact as Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal and Tunisia all bombed out of the competition at the group stage.

The 59-year-old South African mining magnate, Motsepe believes that must change immediately, and he told the media on Tuesday in Johannesburg, that “an African team must win the World Cup in the near future”.

“We must stop being excessively pessimistic and negative, there is no continent that has succeeded by dwelling on its failures.

“I am confident African football will succeed, become self-sufficient, and the best in the world.”

The World Cup African group stage qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 competition start in June to be played in a five-month period.

The qualifiers were scheduled for October last year but the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic led to a reshuffle of the continent’s international football calendar.

The matches will be played from late May and end in October with the group winners advancing to a play-off round to be played between 8-16 November.