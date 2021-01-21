Nyamilandu encourages football fraternity that three-week Super League games suspension should not dampen their spirits

FAM president Walter Nyamilandu

*It should galvanise us to take extra care to protect our precious lives from the COVID-19 scourge

* Wishes SULOM president, the football fraternity and everyone else affected a quick recovery

By Duncan Mlanjira

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president, Walter Nyamilandu says the country is presently faced with serious uncertain times that challenge everyone and urges the public to unreservedly support the public health COVID-19 preventive measures as prescribed by the Ministry of Health and World Health Organisation.

In a statement, Nyamilandu says the three-week suspension of Super League games imposed by the Super League of Malawi (SULOM) should not dampen the football fraternity’s spirits but rather “it should galvanise us to take extra care to protect our precious lives from the scourge which is roaming and killing innocent souls”.

“But be assured that sooner than later, we will return to the pitch and enjoy playing or watching this beautiful game from the terraces.

“It is our intention that you must continue to be part of the game when the situation has eased down.

“We must therefore, religiously place our focus on adhering to the laid down guidelines that include social distancing and wearing of masks as the greatest pathway to our wellbeing.”

He added voice from the authorities that the pandemic is also seriously threatening the country’s economic livelihood “hence survival of the clubs and the competitions that we rely on are facing a major risk”.

“As President of the Malawi FA, it is my duty to ensure that in times such as these, all football stakeholders such as players, clubs and administrators are safe and not exposed to the plague.”

He then wished SULOM president Tiya Somba Banda, all members of the football fraternity and everyone else affected by COVID-19 a quick recovery.

“Together we shall overcome and conquer COVID-19. Stay safe and stay blessed,” Nyamilandu said.

Tiya Somba Banda disclosed on Wednesday evening in a statement that he received confirmation that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

“I am asymptomatic and have immediately placed myself in self-isolation and will remain in quarantine at least for 10 days in line with the Ministry of Health Guidance on Home Based Management of Persons with Asymptomatic and Mild Covid-19 symptoms,” he said in the statement.

In his situation report, presidential taskforce on COVID-19 co-chairperson, Dr. John Phuka advises the public to have normal balanced diet if infected by COVID-19.

He also advises patients to avoid large consumption of herbal concoctions that contain a mix of chemicals like alkaloids.

“These herbs stress important organs like the liver and the kidneys as well as increasing demand of sugar or disrupting sugar control,” he said. “These stresses on your systems are dangerous as organ failure resulting from these stresses may cause death.

“Therefore, keep your diet simple enough to meet you daily needs and meet increased demand of energy due to the disease as well as maintaining good rehydration by drinking water.

“This allows the body to focus on fight and clearing the virus form your body with minimal disruption. Likewise avoid self-medication or moving from one pharmacy to the other searching for unapproved drugs.”

He warns that similar with herbs, unregulated drug consumption may lead to liver and or kidney failure that may have same consequences as the herbs.

The public is requested to promptly inform the health authorities by calling toll-free number 54747 (Airtel) or 929 (TNM) whenever one is experiencing COVID-19 like symptoms such as fever, cough, flu, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell and tiredness.

The continued advice on calling for medical response is because there is general late-seeking behavior among patients — eventually arriving at treatment units while in severe state or pronounced dead on arrival.

“We need to report early for good treatment outcomes,” Dr. Phuka says. “COVID-19 is preventable and we can effectively reduce and stop the spread of the disease.”

He thus pleads with the public to comprehensively following all the preventive and containment measures to become “our daily routine regardless of status — frequent handwashing with soap; proper wearing of mask; avoiding over-crowded places, practicing cough and sneeze etiquette; staying home if you have flu like symptoms and decontaminating commonly touched surfaces.