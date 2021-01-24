Number of new COVID-19 recoveries increase by the day; 179 as of past 24hrs, 38 new deaths and 956 new cases

* 950 new cases are local transmissions with Blantyre highest at 246



* 15 of the new deaths are from from Lilongwe, Blantyre 10

* 238 cases are currently admitted, with Blantyre as highest at 76, Lilongwe 53

By Duncan Mlanjira

The number of COVID-19 recover cases keeps on rising despite the exponential increase of new cases and new related deaths being registered every single day.

In the past 24 hours, there were 179 new recoveries of which 44 were in-patients who were discharged from the treatment units.

There were 38 new related deaths as the country registered 956 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of active cases at 11,978 — of which 238 are currently admitted in 25 hospitals across the country.

Blantyre has the highest admissions of 76 at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital while Lilongwe has 53 with 20 in Zomba and 15 in Mzimba North.

Of the 38 new COVID-19 related deaths registered in past 24 hours, 15 are from Lilongwe, 10 from Blantyre, two from Karonga, and one each from Zomba, Mzimba South, Mangochi, Thyolo, Machinga, Neno, Rumphi, Ntcheu, Salima, Chiradzulu, and Phalombe districts.

This brings the cumulative number of COVID-19 related deaths at 508 (case fatality rate at 2.6%) since the pandemic broke out in April last year — with 19,395 as cumulative figure of total registered cases.

Of the new cases, 950 are locally transmitted infections, also with Blantyre as the highest at 246, Lilongwe at 199 from and 139 from Mulanje.