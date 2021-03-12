Nsanje North constituency by-election candidate pulls out because UTM not financially supporting him

MCP candidate Kafandikhale Mandevana verifying his details

* UDF aspirant also not contesting to support DPP candidate Francis Kasaila

By Emmie Banda, MEC Stringer

Parliamentary candidate for the March 30 Nsanje North constituency by-election, Kennedy Jailosi has pulled out of the race, disclosing he has done so because his UTM Party is not supporting him financially.

Jailosi said he cannot manage to carry on campaigning on his own since the Party is not coming forward to offer moral and financial support.

“The Party is not helping me,” he said. “This problem isn’t just on me but everyone who is contesting on UTM ticket [has been affected].”

He disclosed that even prior to the 2020 fresh presidential election the party was mean with financial support and “since the party is silent, I will not push them but just choose to pull out of the race”.

He announced his pull-out on Friday during the vetting exercise and team leader for Nsanje Central, King Rudi advised him to officially announce his withdrawal in writing.

As for Laston Saidi Katole of the United Democrat Front (UDF), said he will not contest because his party is in an alliance with Democrat Progressive Party (DPP) — whose candidate is Francis Kasaila.

“We are in an alliance with the DPP and I am not going to contest. I will just support Kasaila,” he said.

Speaking in an interview after verifying his details, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate Kafandikhale Mandevana said he is ready to face his rivals, saying his is unperturbed of Jailosi’s withdrawal nor of the DPP/UDF alliance.

“This is a race and I will do it and this just shows how strong our democracy is,” he said, while advising his followers to avoid violence during the campaign.

Nsanje Central and Nsanje North Parliamentary seats fell vacancy after a court ruling following irregularities in the 2019 tripartite elections.

Nsanje Central had five contestants who appeared on the ballot paper in the previous elections but now one has pulled out while Esmy Hubert Bande who was representing DEPECO is believed to be abroad and is silent on either she will contest ot not.

Nsanje North constituency had four contestants on the ballot paper in the 2019 tripartite elections and one has pulled out while Patrick Bande is also abroad but reports indicate that he wants his name to still appear on the ballot paper as an independent.