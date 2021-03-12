Karonga North West constituency by-election candidate confesses to have lied about his age

Promise Kaunda during the vetting of ballot paper templates by MEC officials

* Says his birth certificate shows he was born in 1999

* But when he registered for national ID he reduced his birth year to 2001.

* MEC has since rejected the LCP candidate due to underage as according to info on national ID

* The law requires MP contestants to have turned 21 at the time of presenting nomination papers

* It’s criminal offence if one fraudulently alters birth dates information to systematically suit situations—law expert

By Jordan Simeon-Phiri, MEC Stringer

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has rejected the candidate of Promise Kaunda for the Parliamentary race in Karonga North West constituency by-election due to his being under age.

The date of birth he indicated on his nomination papers was from the national identification that he was born on February 21, 2001 — thus he will be 21 years old on February 21, 2022.

MEC officials told the Leadership with Compassion Party (LCP) candidate that the “law requires anybody contesting as a Member of Parliament to have attained the age of 21 at the time of presenting one’s nomination papers”.

But in an interview, Kaunda said changes on his year of birth came about due to other circumstances years back.

“My birth certificate shows that I was born in 1999 but when I went to register for my national identity card with the National Registration Bureau, I reduced my birth year to 2001.

“However, I will write MEC through the appeal form and attach my birth certificate to authenticate my case,” he said, adding that he will fight on to rectify the anomaly before printing of the ballot papers.

The stunning anomaly was discovered on Thursday at the constituency’s nerve centre, Maghemo Secondary School during the vetting of ballot paper templates by MEC officials and the District Elections’ Supervisory Team (DEST) to ascertain candidates’ eligibility.

According to MEC rejection form signed by the Karonga Northwest constituency returning officer (CRO) Janet Chawinga, cited the Presidential and Parliamentary Elections Act (PPEA) 40 section 1.

Kaunda has since urged his supporters to remain calm while he sorts out issues that are standing his way to victory which he said is imminent.

In a separate interview, LCP president Sally Kumwenda agreed with Kaunda that his birth certificate indicates he was born on August 21, 1999 and declined to comment further, saying “we just need to follow the protocols advised by MEC otherwise I am not really surprised with the rejection. I leave the situation in God’s hands”.

In an interview on Friday, Chancellor College law professor Garton Kamchedzera hinted that change of one’s birth dates is a criminal offense, which is prosecutable.

“If one fraudulently alters birth dates information to systematically suit situations, he or she is committing an offence which is criminal in nature.

“So, the onus is on the candidate to prove the authenticity of his birth certificate otherwise giving conflicting dates of birth is wrong and if anything the national identity card should be used because its information was given under oath,” Kamchedzera said.

Karonga District Returning Officer, who is also the acting District Commissioner, David Gondwe said eight of the nine candidates have been approved and the issue of the underaged Kaunda has been documented for MEC to act and advise should the candidate lodge an appeal.

MEC spokesperson Sangwani Mwafulirwa said the Commission will only address issues documented during the vetting exercise when it receives all complaints from the concerned and affected candidates in conformity with the electoral laws.