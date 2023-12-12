Nigerian Victor Osimhen beats Egypt’s Mo Sallah and Senegal’s Sadio Mane to African Player of the Year 2023 award

CAF president Patrice Motsepe flanked by the winners Osimhen and Oshoala

* His compatriot Asisat Oshoala extends a record 6th women’s award beating Zambian Barbara Banda and South African Thembi Kgatlana

* Morocco’s Walid Regragui was crowned CAF’s Best Coach of the Year in the men’s category

* Recognised for guiding the Atlas Lions to a historic FIFA World Cup semi-final run in Qatar

Nigerian Victor Osimhen, who made headlines in Italy where he was voted Italy’s Player of the Year award after firing Napoli to glory with 26 strikes, has won the CAF African Player of the Year for the first time — beating favorites Egypt’s Mohammad Sallah and past two edition’s winner, Sadio Mane of Senegal.

His compatriot, Asisat Oshoala has won her record 6th women’s Player of the Year award, named on Monday night at the Gala Award in the Moroccan city of Marrakech.

Oshoala’s inspired Barcelona to Champions League glory, finishing as the club’s top scorer with 27 goals across all competitions.

Meanwhile, Morocco’s Walid Regragui was crowned CAF’s Best Coach of the Year in the men’s category – recognised for guiding the Atlas Lions to a historic World Cup semi-final run in Qatar.

Morocco itself won the men’s National Team award beating The Gambia and Senegal while Nigeria won the women’s accolade.

South Africa’s Desiree Ellis secured the Best Coach award in the women’s category for her outstanding work with Banyana Banyana — which is Ellis’ record fourth award in this category, which she has won consistently since 2018.

In CAF InterClub, South Africa and Al Ahly’s Percy Tau won the CAF InterClub Player of the Year while Senegal’s Lamine Camara, the 19-year-old FC Metz forward, clinched the CAF Young Player of the Year award, marking his meteoric rise in African football.

Moroccan prodigy Nesryne El Chad won the inaugural CAF Women’s Young Player of the Year award while Egyptian giants Al Ahly clinched the men’s Club of the Year award, with the women’s award going to South African side Mamelodi Sundowns.

South Africa dominated the continent’s Best XI players in the women category while two members of Morocco’s World Cup semi-final team were included in the male version.

The ultimate winners in each category were decided through a voting process involving a panel comprising CAF technical committee, head coaches, national team captains and media professionals.

Full list of award winners

Player of the Year (men): Victor Osimhen (Nigeria, Napoli)

Player of the Year (women): Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria, Barcelona)

Interclub Player of the Year (men): Percy Tau (South Africa, Al Ahly)

Interclub Player of the Year (women): Fatima Tagnaout (Morocco, AS FAR)

Coach of the Year (men): Walid Regragui (Morocco)

Coach of the Year (women): Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

Goalkeeper of the Year (men): Yassine Bounou (Morocco, Al Hilal)

Goalkeeper of the Year (women): Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria, Paris FC)

Young Player of the Year (men): Lamine Camara (Senegal, Metz)

Young Player of the Year (women): Nesryne El Chad (Morocco, Lille)

National Team of the Year (men): Morocco

National Team of the Year (women): Nigeria

Club of the Year (men): Al Ahly (Egypt)

Club of the Year (women): Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

The men’s Africa XI compiled by FIFPRO Africa has:

Goalkeeper: André Onana (Manchester United, Cameroon;

Defenders: Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain, Morocco), Chancel Mbemba (Olympique Marseille, DR Congo) Kalidou Koulibaly (Al-Hilal, Senegal);

Midfielders: André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli, Cameroon), Mohammed Kudus (West Ham United, Ghana), Sofyan Amrabat (Manchester United, Morocco), Thomas Partey (Arsenal, Ghana);

Forwards: Victor Osimhen (Napoli) Sadio Mané (Al-Nassr), Mo Salah (Liverpool).—Info from CAFonline