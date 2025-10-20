Ndirande Stars stop Red Lions from maintaining 9-point lead on NBS Bank National Division League log table 

* Red Lions were given a huge scare as they came from two goals behind to salvage the draw

By Duncan Mlanjira

Ndirande Stars have drawn 2-2 with Red Lions at Mpira Stadium Sunday afternoon, stopping the leaders from maintaining their 9-point lead on the NBS Bank National Division League (NDL) log table.

The lead is now cut to 7 points after runners-up Baka City beat Chintheche United 5-2 on Saturdayat Karonga, amassing 26 points, while Red Lions now have 33.

The result means Red Lions have failed to beat Ndirande Stars twice as the two sides drew 0-0 in the first round and the Lions were given a huge scare as they came from two goals behind to salvage the draw.

Coming from beating Jenda United 1-0 last week with Red Lions beating Mchinji Villa 3-1, Ndirande Stars took the lead in the 37th through Upile Sugar’s long range shot to rest the scores at 1-0 at half time.

They increased the lead in the 54th when Maclay Chiwaya scored after an assist from Raffick Alli but the leaders reduced the arrears in the 67th through Mphatso Magaleta.

In the 68th, substitute Calisto Kaliwo equalised for Red Lions in the 79th Red Lions and was subsequently named Man of the Match.

In the other Sunday fixture, Ntaja United beat Mchinji Villa 1-0 through Felix Issa — exacting revenge having lost 1-2 in the first round. Issa’s overall performance earned him the Player of the Match accolade.

In the Saturday matches, the runners-up Baka City, who eye the return to the elite TNM Super League they got demoted from in the 2024 edition, were on rampage beating Chintheche United 5-2 at Karonga Stadium.

They opened the scores in the 12th minute through Amon Mwakitalu while Mwiza Chiona increased the lead to 2-0 five minutes later as Amon Mwakitalu claimed his brace in the 23rd — to rest the scores 3-0 at half time.

A minute after resumption Chintheche United’s Aubren Nkhumbula reduced the arrears from a free kick to make it 3-1 — but Baka were undone as they increased the lead to 4-1 through Hastings Ndau’s 50th minute strike.

In the 81st minute, Thoko Kamanga reduced the arrears for Chintheche United but Baka were not undone as Amon Mwakitalu claimed his hat-trick in the 89th to rest the scores at 5-2.

From his overall performance, Mwakitalu was named Man of the Match while at Civo Stadium, Mitundu Baptist’s marksman and leading top scorer Raheem Mtondera earned him the accolade after he scored first from the penalty spot in the 21st minute to add his tally of goals.

Mitindu increased their points to 25 and in the match against FOMO and they went two up in the 41st through Charles Mbewe’s powerful drive from outside the box that FOMO goalkeeper Joseph Gerrald was helpless to save to rest the scores 2-0 at half time,

At resumption, FOMO coach Jimmy Zakazaka took out Hopeson Adriano for Rashid Chilomo and brought life to the side by invading their opponents’ half. The substitute equalised for FOMO through an assist from Shadreck Mikundi in the 71st minute and following the goal coach Zakazaka made another change, taking out Shadreck Mikundi for Macphen Mdolo to try rescue a good result — but it ended 2-1 at full time.

At Chitipa Stadium, Chilumba Barracks amassed 19 points to move to 8th place from the 10th relegation zone after beating rock bottom of the log table Jenda United — taking the spot that Chintheche had occupied ahead of the Match Week 15.

They scored in the opening 5th minute through Chisomo Kampango through an assist from Mapopa Munthali before Hassan Upindi increased the lead to 2-0 in the 10th.

Jenda fought back and claimed what was to be their consolation goal in the 60th through Wyson Nyirenda.

At Mchinji Ground, a 19th minute goal for Namitete Zitha from Francis Nyirenda was enough to earn them a victory against visiting Bangwe All Stars, to close Match Week 15 with 23 points — moving from position 7 to 5th with Francis Nyirenda named Man of the Match.

