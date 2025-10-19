Chawinga Sisters Tabitha and Temwa once more nominated for CAF Women’s Player of the Year award

* Alongside Zambians, reigning Player of the Year Barbra’s Banda, Rachael Kundananji and Ghanaian, two Moroccans, two Nigerians and a Senegalese



By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi’s celebrated women football stars, sisters Tabitha and Temwa Chawinga, have once more been nominated for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Women’s Player of the Year award having made a significant impact for the period January 6 to October 15.

CAF announced the nominees on Wednesday for all women’s categories, celebrating excellence in African women’s football over the past 12 months — that includes the players, coaches and teams to be identified by a panel of experts made up of CAF technical & development committee members, experienced coaches, CAF Legends and selected media representatives.

The Chawingas — for ply their trade in France (OL Lyonnes for Tabitha) and USA (Kansas City for Temwa Chawinga) have been nominated alongside, Zambians — reigning CAF Player of the Year Barbra’s Banda, Rachael Kundananji and Ghanaian, Portia Boakye (Hapoel Petah Tikva); two Moroccans, Ghizlaine Chebbak (Al Hilal) & Sanaa Mssoudy (AS FAR); two Nigerians Esther Okoronkwo (AFC Toronto) & Rasheedat Ajibade (Paris Saint-Germain); and Senegalese Mama Diop (RC Strasbourg).

CAF indicates that the competition for the Women’s Player of the Year title “is fiercer than ever, showcasing an exceptional lineup that reflects the diversity and growth of African women’s football”.



The continental football governing body describes the Chawinga sisters as symbolising “a dynamic new generation ready to shine on the biggest stages” and acknowledges strong challenge from Moroccan captain Ghizlaine Chebbak as she is the top scorer of the CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (AfCON) 2024 with five goals.

The Nigerians Okoronkwo and Ajibade were both part of the 2024 African champions while Senegal is represented by a key attacking player in Europe, Mama Diop.

Meanwhile, nominees for the Goalkeeper of the Year category is described as showcasing the richness and diversity of African football, who include two-time winner Chiamaka Nnadozie (Brighton & Hove Albion) of Nigeria; South Africa’s Andile Dlamini and Botswana’s Sedilame Boseja (both of Mamelodi Sundowns).

Other players highlight the growing prominence of goalkeepers on the continent, including Algeria’s Chloe N’Gazi (Olympique de Marseille), Congo’s Fideline Ndoy (TP Mazembe), Egypt’s Habiba Emad (FC Masar), Ghana’s Cynthia Konlan (Swieqi United), Mali’s Fatoumata Karantao (USFAS Bamako), Morocco’s Khadija Er-Rmichi (AS FAR), and Senegal’s Adji Ndiaye (AS Bambey).

Interclub Player of the Year category has Gaonyadiwe Ontlametse (Botswana/Gaborone United); Maungo Maponga (Botswana/Gaborone United); Ami Diallo (Cote d’Ivoire/ASEC Mimosas); Habibou Ouedraogo (Cote d’Ivoire/ASEC Mimosas); Ana Maria Nchama (Equatorial Guinea/15 de Agosto); Sanaa Mssoudy (Morocco/AS FAR); Doha El Madani (Morocco/AS FAR); Oumou Koné (Mali/USFAS Bamako); Bambanani Mbane (South Africa/Mamelodi Sundowns) and Jamila Rajab (Tanzania/JKT Queens).

Promising young talents include Habiba Essam (Egypt/Al Ahly); Habiba Sabry (Egypt/FC Masar); Stella Nyamekye (Ghana/Fort Lauderdale United); Doha El Madani (Morocco/AS FAR); Shakirat Abidemi Moshood (Nigeria/Bayelsa Queens); Adji Ndiaye (Senegal/AS Bambey); Esther Maseke Marwa (Tanzania/JKT Queens); Winfrida Gerald (Tanzania/JKT Queens); Mercy Chipasula (Zambia/Mighty Wanderers) and Ruth Mukoma (Zambia/Zesco United).

There are four U-17 nations nominated for National Team of the Year — Zambia; Cameroon; Côte d’Ivoire and Nigeria; alongside senior teams Ghana; Mali; Morocco; Nigeria; South Africa and Tanzania while Club of the Year accolade is lined up for Gaborone United (Botswana); ASEC Mimosas (Cote d’Ivoire); TP Mazembe (DR Congo); 15 de Agosto (Equatorial Guinea); USFAS Bamako (Mali); AS FAR (Morocco); Bayelsa Queens (Nigeria); Aigles de la Medina (Senegal); Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) and JKT Queens (Tanzania).

Coach of the Year has Lamia Boumehdi from Morocco, who won last year’s title with TP Mazembe, to defend her title against South Africa’s Desiree Ellis, a multi-time winner, and emerging talents such as Zambia’s Carol Kanyemba and Ivorian Adelaide Koudougnon (Cote d’Ivoire U-17), both of whom have led their teams to qualify for the U-17 Women’s World Cup.

Nigeria’s Bankole Olowookere will also be in the running with his U-17 team. Genoveva Anonma, who was named the best player and top scorer of the 2008 TotalEnergies CAF Women’s AFCON, led her Equatorial Guinean club 15 de Agosto to the Women’s Champions League finals.

Siaka Gigi Traoré distinguished himself with ASEC Mimosas, while Justin Madugu, who led the Super Falcons to the 2024 African championship, Jorge Vilda, finalist of the last CAF Women’s AfCON with Morocco, and Lars Kim, who finished third at that tournament with Ghana, complete this exceptional list.