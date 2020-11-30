NBS Bank sponsors top golfer Chidale for pro tournaments in Uganda and Tanzania

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi’s top professional golfer, Paul Chidale has flown first to Uganda before connecting to Tanzania for pro tours, courtesy of NBS Bank — which has sponsored him with US$1,550 for air ticket and upkeep allowance.

According to Malawi Professional Golfers Association (PGAMW), Chidale will first participate in final pro tour matches of the year in Kampala from December 3-6 at Uganda Golf Club that has on offer a lucrative prize purse of approximately US$50,000.

This is probably the most lucrative tour in East Africa this year that has attracted lots of players on the continent.

“Paul is privileged to be part of the participants and as PGAMW, we are so grateful of the sponsorship from NBS Bank, that allows him to rub shoulders with the best on the African continent,” said PGAMW vice-president Patridge Shycal.

“After Uganda, Paul will to proceed to Arusha, Tanzania where he will take part in another tour of about US$3,000 prize money from December 10-13 before connecting home on the 14th.”

Chidale has just returned from Zambia where he came third in the three-day SUSCON invitational pro golf played at the Bonanza Golf Course in Lusaka a fortnight ago.

Chidale had maintained a two-day lead with a 4 under par but on the third day he struggled and Zambia’s top pro Madaliso Muthiya came from a one under par to dislodge the tournament favourite.

Reports from Zambia say Chidale, who was specially invited to participate in the tournament as recognition of his impeccable performance when he won the pro category of the SeedCo Lilongwe Open last week, had it rough with putting on the final day.

Muthiya is reported to have taken advantage of this and using his experience, he hit long drivers that earned him three eagles and a number of birdies.

Another Zambia, Mwaliwa Sondasi had his best round on Saturday under difficult pin locations that were tucked away and found himself tied with Chidale at four under Par.

Muthiya ended up the winner with 11 under Par seconded by Sondasi with 5 under Par. Chidale settled at the third position.

As special recognition of Chidale’s presence, a banner depicting Chidale’s portrait with the Malawian flag as background displayed in the host club house’s foyer and he was also been featured in Times of Zambia newspaper.

During the SeedCo Lilongwe Open, Chidale excelled against experienced pros from Zambia and Zimbabwe including highly rated South African, Irvin Mazibuko — former Sunshine Tour champion.