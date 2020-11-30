Central Region Chess identifies its representatives for national championship

Champion CM Chinthere (left)

By Duncan Mlanjira

Two Candidate Masters (CM) Alfred Chinthere and Woman Fide Master (WFM) Linda Jambo were champions of the Central Region Chess League (CRCL) qualifiers for the end of the year national championship.

The two-day rated regional qualiers were held over the weekend at Kamuzu Institute for Sports and from 7 rounds of 60min per player, CM Chinthere amassed 5.5 points from a possible 7.

He won four games and drew three to Ernest Matola, CM Petros Mfune and Khama Chindole while Richard Chiona took second position — also with 5.5 points and were separated by tie break.

He lost to Chimthere and drew one game while CM Mfune was third after losing to Chiona and drew two games including with the eventual winner.

The top 10 in order was rounded off by Fishani Mwagomba, CM George Mwale, Matola, Chiwambo, Jimu, Mwazozo and Msowoya.

While the Open section had 30 players, the ladies’ only had seven that saw WFM Jambo winning with 4.5 points.

She drew two with WCM Ellen Mpinganjira and Tapiwa Banda hole 14-year-old prodigy Sharon Kapende caused a sensation in the hall by coming second.

She managed to beat seasoned and titled WCM Ellen Banda and only only lost to experienced champion Jambo.

WCM Ellen Mpinganjira was third and the top 5 was rounded off by Tapiwa Banda and junior Praise Mbewe.

CRCL chairperson Mark Ndipita was very pleased with everyone’s top performances and urged all to represent the Region well at the national championship, scheduled for December 24

The league also took the opportunity to announce that Fishani Mwagomba as the new vice-chairperson after the resignation of Tapiwa Banda last month.