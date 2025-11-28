NBS Bank NDL runners-up Baka City focused not to drop points in the final laps to the season



* We are focused on winning this league if Red Lions will drop points along the way and I suppose when we meet them for the second round, it will be a deciding match

* Declares Karonga Stadium as a slaughterhouse for all visitors as they eye for the immediate return to the top flight league

By Duncan Mlanjira

Baka City, who are runners-up in the NBS Bank National Division League (NDL) with 32 points — seven behind leaders, Red Lions (39pts) — focused not to drop points in the final laps to the season as they host 3rd-placed Namitete Zitha at Karonga Stadium.

With five Match Weeks left, these two front runners cannot afford to bat their eyelids for the remainder of their assignments and most definitely Red Lions would want to maintain the 7-point lead — facing 7th-placed FOMO FC away at Mulanje Park on Saturday.

After their Match Week 17’s 2-0 victory over rock bottom of the table Jenda United, Baka City assistant coach, Martin Nkhonya observed that after the Mulanje Park assignment on Saturday, their next assignments are mostly at home.

He thus declared Karonga Stadium as a slaughterhouse for all visitors as they eye for the immediate return to the top flight league.

“We will be very careful not to drop points,” he said, while conceding that Jenda United, despite being at the bottom of the NBS Bank NDL log table, came prepared and gave them a good run for their money.

“We are focused on winning this league if Red Lions will drop points along the way and I suppose when we meet them for the second round, it will be a deciding match,” he said while encouraging the team’s fans to continue rallying behind them to fulfill their dreams.

Final laps of any league are delicate, as evidenced by the narrow narrow 1-0 win that Red Lions earned in Match Week 17 against Ntaja United in their derby played at Balaka Stadium where the Lions’ coach conceded that the next matches “will be equally tough”.

“We have played against Ntaja United countless times of times and we know each other’s style of play,” said the coach after their win. “This is what we expect going forward but we are focused to win the NBS Bank NDL and to qualify back to the Super League.”

Baka will be hoping that FOMO FC will carry the day on Saturday to help their cause for a shot at the championship — that is if Baka will do the needful against Namitete Zitha, who also will be up on their toes to come out with full points to at least qualify into the top three for the promotion into the TNM Super League.

At the beginning of this inaugural league, all focus was on the four former Super League teams — Red Lions (who got relegated some three seasons ago); Baka City; Bangwe All Stars and FOMO FC — but so far, Bangwe (6th with 24 points) and FOMO (7th/23pts) are well off the mark to dream on the title.

Perhaps what they can achieve separately is the chance for 3rd place as only three teams will get promoted into the TNM Super League 2026 — while hindering them will be Namitete Zitha (3rd/29pts); Mitundu Baptist (4th/28pts) and Ndirande Stars (5th/25pts).

Mitundu are just a point behind 3rd-placed Namitete Zitha and that sets a very strong challenge for a place in the top three in the final laps of the season.

Ndirande Stars, who are 5th with 25 points are at Mpira Stadium on Saturday for a derby match with Bangwe All Stars (6th with 24 points) while 8th-placed Ntaja United will be hosted at Kasungu Stadium by rock bottom of the table, Jenda United (12th/5pts).

Completing Match Week 18 on Sunday, is the encounter between 11th-placed Chintheche United and Mchinji Villa (10th), who share 18 points.

Four teams will be relegated to the 3rd-tier Eastern, Southern, Central and Northern Football Leagues with Jenda United almost set to pack their bags as they lie at the rock bottom of the log — 12th with five points from one win, two draws and 14 losses.

Just above them are 11th-placed Chintheche United with 18 points, sharing with Mchinji Villa (10th) but separated by goal difference while Chilumba Barracks are 9th with 19 points.

Ntaja United will be keen to win all their remaining matches as they are precariously on 8th points with 20 points, one ahead of Chilumba Barracks; with FOMO FC also needing to garner all three points ahead as they only have 24 points.

Meanwhile, Mitundu Baptist’s sniper, Raheem Mtondera increased his goal tally to 17 goals in the race for the Golden Boot award after he scored a brace in their 3-0 triumph over Chintheche United Match Week 17 at Maliri Stadium — whose overall performance also earned him the Man of the Match award.