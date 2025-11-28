MEC chairperson Justice Mtalimanja profoundly applauds ZBS for going beyond broadcasting to sustain the MSCE Best Performing Girl Award for 18 years

* Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) conceived the MSCE Best Girl Award initiative with the overall goal to encourage and inspire the girl child to perform well academically

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson, Justice Annabel Mtalimanja, has profoundly applauded Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) for going beyond broadcasting to sustain the awards it initiated to recognise the best performing girls of the Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations.

Justice Mtalimanja was the guest of honour at this year’s MSCE Best Girl Award held on Friday at Providence Secondary School in Mulanje where ZBS recognised six best performing students for scoring between 7 and 8 points in the 2025 MSCE examinations.

The students include the host Providence Girls’ Precious Chimala (7 points) & and Naomi Jofilesi (8 points); Likuni Girls’ Nancy Chitukula (7 points); St Mary’s Pemphero Mbewe (7 points) & Princess Kanyatula (8 points); and Mary Mount’s Princess Mudolo (8 points) — all from Catholic schools.

Justice Mtalimanja took cognizance that ZBS conceived the MSCE Best Girl Award initiative with the overall goal to encourage and inspire the girl child to perform well academically.

“Let us therefore applaud ZBS for going beyond broadcasting and dedicating resources and time to implement and sustain the initiative.

“Zodiak Broadcasting Station turned 20 years old on 1st November, 2025, having been founded on 1st November, 2005. To consistently run this initiative for 18 years means promoting the girl child has been at their heart from the inception of the institution, to date.”

The ceremony was celebrated under the theme; ‘Promoting Safe Schools for Girls’ and Mtalimanja noted that it “aligns perfectly with the ongoing 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) — a global campaign that urges us to intensify efforts to prevent all forms of violence against women and girls”.

“Nationally, Malawi is commemorating this period under the theme; ‘Unite to End Digital Gender-Based Violence in Malawi’,” said Mtalimanja, whose organisation launched a daily reminder till the end of the campaign.

She thus described her presence at the awards ceremony as historic and a great honour and profound joy to her and to MEC “to recognise, celebrate, honour and award the Best Performing Girls in the 2025 MSCE examinations.

“This is not just a mere ceremony to tick a box — it is a celebration of excellence and an acknowledgement of the resilience and extraordinary potential of the Malawian girl child.”

She recognised Providence Catholic Girls Secondary School for being “renowned for its discipline, strong values, and unwavering commitment to nurturing confident and empowered young women”.

“This institution has, over the years, demonstrated that when girls are given the right environment, guidance and encouragement, they rise, they excel, and they go on to impact the nation positively, down to generations.

“Although the school is hosting this event for the first time, over the years, brilliant girls from this school have been recognised and awarded through this initiative. This signifies that Providence Secondary School continues to perform exceptionally well in national examinations.”

She emphasised that the celebration goes beyond academic scores — it acknowledges and celebrates excellence achieved against all odds; “excellence accomplished in the face of the many challenges that girls in Malawi continue to confront”.

“We honour not only the brilliance of these young achievers, but also their determination to succeed despite the obstacles placed before them.

“Across the country, girls still grapple with barriers such as limited access to educational resources, harmful cultural practices, early marriages, teenage pregnancies and the persistent burden of household responsibilities that often fall disproportionately on their shoulders.”

She acknowledged that any girls study under difficult circumstances, “balancing their education with expectations that would discourage even the strongest among us — and yet, here they are; excelling, shining, proving their capability, and reminding us all that when the girl child is given an opportunity, she not only reaches the bar—she raises it.

“Therefore, as we celebrate their achievements today, let us also acknowledge the resilience that carried them through. Let us appreciate the countless hours of hard work, the sacrifices made, the determination shown, and the courage it took to remain focused and committed despite the numerous challenges that could have pulled them back.

“This occasion is, above all, a powerful reminder that educating the girl child is not only a matter of fairness or equality — it is an investment in the future of our nation. And these outstanding young women before us today demonstrate exactly what becomes possible when girls are supported, protected and encouraged to dream.”

She further observed that the inspiring theme; ‘Promoting Safe Schools for Girls’, “could not be more timely or relevant — it reminds us that excellence does not emerge by accident; rather, it is a reminder that the excellence we expect from these girls will flourish in environments where girls feel secure, respected, encouraged, and given equal opportunities to pursue their dreams”.



“Therefore, today, as we honour these exceptional students, we also reaffirm our collective responsibility to create and sustain learning spaces where every girl can thrive without fear or limitation”.

On aligning with the 16 Days of Activism Against GBV, Justice Mtalimanja says it “reminds us that safety for girls must be understood in a broad and holistic sense”.

“It is not enough for the classroom to be free from physical danger — girls must also be safe from emotional, social, cultural and digital threats. They must be protected from online harassment, cyberbullying, harmful content, and exploitation in the rapidly expanding digital environment where learning and communication is increasingly taking place.”

She quoted Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) statistics that out of the 100,909 male candidates that sat for MSCE examination, 69,367 passed, representing 62.8% pass rate and that out of 93,676 females, 50,341 passed (53.74%) — taking note that “this shows there is still some more work to be done to bring the pass rate for girls to equal that of boys”.

“Another overlooked but critical challenge is menstrual hygiene management. Many schools still lack adequate sanitation facilities — running water, and safe, private spaces for girls to manage menstruation with dignity.

“In this day and age, it is almost inexplicable that sanitary pads — an essential necessity for girls — remain inaccessible for many, especially in rural communities. As a result, a large number of girls miss school during their periods, causing them to fall behind in class and to struggle with confidence generally.

“It is therefore essential that all stakeholders — government, development partners, school authorities, parents, community leaders, civil society, and the private sector — give proper, deliberate, and sustained attention to these challenges.

“We must invest in safe learning environments, support programmes against early marriages, strengthen protection systems, and ensure affordable, if not free, access to sanitary products for every girl in school. I am sure that it is not too much to ask from of our sponsors to render a helping hand.

“All this is to buttress the fact that promoting safe schools for girls is not a slogan; it is a call to collective action. When we safeguard the wellbeing, health, dignity, and rights of girls, we empower them to excel academically and contribute meaningfully to the nation’s development.

“Therefore, let this event serve not only as a moment of celebration but also as a renewed commitment to making every school in Malawi a place where girls can dream boldly, learn safely, and achieve without limits.”

On congratulating the awardees, she encouraged them to keep up the spirit of hard work and pursuit of excellence, saying: “Beyond Form 4 are many doors awaiting to open for you as you pursue your dreams. To those who sat for MSCE but have not made it to these awards, or did not make desirable grades, do not despair and do not give up.

“It is said that failure is actually a key to success — for it provides an opportunity for reflection, valuable learning points, and builds resilience. Therefore, my encouragement to you all is pick yourself up and try again.

“Even if it means repeating from Form 3 just to enhance your preparedness. Do everything in your power to achieve success. Excellence is a choice and it is within your power to make that choice.

“I encourage you to be disciplined in your studies, be patient and have the right attitude, i.e, to be teachable. And to everyone who is sitting for the MSCE examinations this year, I encourage you to be inspired by this initiative to work extra hard and strive for excellent academic performance.

“As the saying goes, you can get it if you really want, and we are here saying to you, it is possible that next year you will be one of the recipients of this Award, and the nation will celebrate you.”

While applauding ZBS for the great initiative which supports girls’ education and in turn, their future economic empowerment, Justice Mtalimanja called upon the private sector and other organisations to also consider to invest in education, saying: “Education has the power to make a lasting difference in children’s lives.

“Education has the power to propel children onto paths of good health, realisation of full potential and empowerment for various exploits, including employment and entrepreneurship.

“Let us all do what we can to ensure we are creating opportunities for our children to access education, and particularly for girls to access safe schools.

“Once again, hearty congratulations to the Best Girls: Princess Mudolo, Pemphero Mbewe; Naomi Jofilisi, Princess Kanyatula, Precious Chimala and Nester Nancy Chitukula, on your outstanding academic performance. I wish you all the best in your continuing studies and may the Lord order your steps and fulfil all your dreams!”

