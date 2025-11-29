Illovo Sugar Malawi supports Limbe Police Station with 25 brand new tyres for its patrol vehicles

* 5 Land Cruisers each to be refitted with four brand new tyres and one spare to ensure the essential patrol vehicles remain fully operational in the noble task of safeguarding the people

* The support is Illovo’s response to Limbe Police Station’s request after highlighting significant resource constraints they face

* In fulfilling their operational requirements, with the need for tyres being just one among many pressing necessities

By Duncan Mlanjira

Illovo Sugar Malawi Plc has supported Limbe Police Station with 25 brand new tyres to be refitted on its five patrol Land Cruiser vehicles.

At the handover ceremony Friday afternoon, Illovo Sugar Malawi’s Company Secretary, Legal & Corporate Affairs Head, Maureen Kachingwe, said the support is aimed at ensuring that the essential patrol vehicles remain fully operational in Limbe Police Station’s noble task of safeguarding the people.

She indicated that this was Illovo’s response to Limbe Police Station’s request after highlighting significant resource constraints they face in fulfilling their operational requirements, with the need for tyres being just one among many pressing necessities.

“By stepping in to address this specific need, we aim to ease some of these challenges and reinforce our commitment to supporting law enforcement in their vital role of safeguarding our community,” she said.

“This gesture is not merely a contribution of resources — it is a reaffirmation of our shared dedication to creating a safer, stronger, and more resilient community.”

Kachingwe shared that a safe working environment at Illovo is one of the company’s key priority areas for the staff, contractors and communities, saying: “As an integral part of the Limbe zone, where our offices are located, we understand the vital role that law enforcement plays in maintaining peace and order.

“We also firmly believe that collaboration between the private sector and law enforcement is essential in addressing the complex challenges of crime prevention. By providing Limbe Police Station with the tools they need to succeed, we are reaffirming our commitment to being responsible corporate citizens and active participants in the safety and well-being of our community.”

Kachingwe highlighted that Illovo’s partnership with Illovo underscores their “shared vision of a secure environment where businesses can thrive, families can flourish, and every citizen can live without fear”.

“Together, through mutual support and cooperation, we can build a foundation of trust and resilience that strengthens the very fabric of our society.”

“Moreover, this donation reflects our broader commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainable community development. We strongly believe that investing in initiatives that enhance public safety not only supports our organisational values but also fosters the long-term prosperity, stability, and resilience of the communities we serve.

“As we hand over these tyres to the Limbe Police Station, let us remember that our collective efforts have the power to make a real and lasting difference. Together, we can create a safer and more secure environment for all residents of the Limbe zone.”

She concluded by expressing Illovo Sugar’s “deepest appreciation to the dedicated men and women of the Limbe Police Station for their steadfast commitment to protecting and serving our community”.

“Your tireless efforts in upholding the rule of law and ensuring public safety do not go unnoticed. It is our sincere hope that this donation will provide meaningful support in your ongoing mission to combat crime and safeguard the well-being of all citizens.”

In his vote of appreciation, Limbe Police Station Officer-in-Charge, Edwin Mnkhambo, implored of the public to play their part in enhancing security for the communities, emphasising that law enforcement is expenses and government alone cannot meet all it needs.

“What Illovo has done will not serve their interests but for the whole Limbe community,” he said, adding that the support is timely ahead of the festive season when business traffic is huge in Limbe — thus their visible mobility should deter criminality.

“The festive season brings along high criminal activities and now that we have our vehicles back on the road we will be able to easily patrol the streets and respond to emergencies.”

Mnkhambo added that the CCTV cameras that were strategically placed around Limbe central business district, thanks to support from various corporate companies, have also helped deter criminality — thus his call to the public that that they need to play their part in enhancing security.