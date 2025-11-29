Scorchers register 6 losses, 4 wins and one draw in 11 matches played in past 10 months

* The four wins are 3-2 against Zambia and two 3-0 victories over Lesotho during FIFA window for friendlies

Analysis by Duncan Mlanjira

Yesterday’s 1-2 loss to Zimbabwe in the Tri-Nations Tourney at Bing National Stadium, Malawi Scorchers have now registered 6 losses in 11 matches they have played in the past 10 months.

From the 11 games, four are wins — 3-2 against Zambia and two 3-0 victories over Lesotho during FIFA window for friendlies and the 2-0 triumph in the 2nd leg of the historic qualification of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAfCON) Morocco 2026 qualifiers, whose first leg ended in a 0-0 draw.

The Tri-Nations Tourney has been organised as strength-testing matches for the Scorchers as they prepare for their first-ever appearance at the WAfCON in March 2026.

Before facing Angola, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) organised eight international friendlies for the Scorchers to thoroughly prepare for the two encounters.

The first friendly was against Zambia in February in which they lost 0-2 in the first match before winning 3-2 a few days later in the FIFA sanctioned window of friendlies — followed 0-4 losses on aggregate (0-2 each in two games) against South Africa in April.

Then Morocco invited Malawi for a friendly where they lost 2-4 in June in a match the Scorchers led 2-0 up until the 40th minute from goals by captain Tabitha and Rose Kabzere.

A few days later still in Morocco, they lost 1-3 to Ghana in their 6th international friendly and again, the Scorchers went ahead in the 15th minute through Tendai Sani — while against Lesotho played at Mpira Stadium, Asimenye Simwaka scored 5 goals in two 3-0 victories.

The friendly match results offered little confidence ahead of the all-important WAfCON qualifiers against Angola, who had ousted Zimbabwe in a closely fought two-legged matches — especially after the 0-0 draw in Luanda.

However, the Scorchers rewarded the home fans through an electrifying performance with both goals from Sweden-based Faith Chinzimu, who netted the consolation goal against Zimbabwe yesterday.

Their next match is against Zambia’s Copper Queens tomorrow in the second match on Tuesday at the same venue.

Coach Lovemore Fazili made a surprise change to his side by keeping his top players on the bench including captain, Tabitha Chawinga (Olympique Lyonnais Féminin/France), Sabina Thom (TP Mazembe, DRC); Vanessa Chikupira (FC BIIK-Kazygurt/Kazakhstan) and Benadette Mkandawire (Nyasa Big Bullets) and goalkeeper Mercy Sikelo (Ntopwa Women).

He started with Thoko Mwase in goals (Nyasa Big Bullets), who was to be replaced by Mercy Sikelo in the 45th minute after she had conceded two goals — the first three minutes into the game and the second in the 39th.

Infield has Maureen Keneth (replaced by Bernadettar Mkandawire 45’), Rose Alufandika (Ntopwa), Chimwemwe Madise (TP Mazembe/DRC), Sarah Mlimbika (Ntopwa; replaced by Vannesa Chikupila 45’), Ireen Khumalo (Silver Strikers Ladies), Leticia Chinyamula (Ascent Soccer), Faith Chimzimu (BK Hacken/Sweden), Rose Kabzere (Montpellier/France; replaced by Mighty Wanderers Queens’ Funny Moyo, 78), ZISD’s Tendai Sani (Tabitha Chawinga, 45’) Chisomo Banda (Konkola Blades Queens/Zambia; replaced by Sabina Thom 45’).

FAM Media takes note that it was a much-improved performance for the Scorchers in the second after the changes after been stunned by a brace from Zimbabwe’s Ethel Chinyerere with Faith Chimzimu reducing the arrears to 1-2 going for halftime recess.

The halftime changes improved the team’s performance with Tabitha leading by example but it was Zimbabwe goalkeeper Cynthia Shonga who produced a good performance to deny the Scorchers’ captain on several occasions.

Despite the loss, Fazili told FAM Media that there were several positives, saying: “The game was good, I wanted to give a chance to other players. The new players played well and I am happy with their performance.”

Zimbabwe coach Sithethelewe Sibanda was also glad of the opportunity FAM accorded their team as they haven’t played competitively for nine months after been ousted from the WAfCON Morocco 2026.

“It was a good game but very tough for us after nine months of inactivity,” she is quoted as saying by FAM Media. “We knew that Malawi having played a game recently, their cohesion was going to be much better than us — but we had a good tactical defensive shape to contain them.”

Zimbabwe did not qualify for the WAfCON, but Zambia have, whom they face in the Malawi Tri-Nation Tourney on Tuesday at Bingu.

The Scorchers need to pull up their socks as ahead of them at the WAfCON Morocco 2026 are the very best of African women football nations — hosts Morocco; 10-times champions Nigeria; last edition’s winners, South Africa; Ghana; Zambia; Senegal; Algeria — alongside Tanzania; Kenya; Burkina Faso and Cape Verde; with Malawi and Cape Verde being the only rookies at the tournament.

Beyond the race for the continental crown carries high stakes since four teams that will qualify into the semi-finals of the WAfCON 2026 will automatically book a place in FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil™ 2027 — with two additional nations to be considered for intercontinental play-offs.