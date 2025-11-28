2,492 South Lunzu Primary School learners to receive daily meals for two years courtesy of Standard Bank Malawi

* As the bank invests K200 million towards Malawi’s next generation giving them the strength to focus, participate and thrive

* One warm meal, one determined learner and one stronger community at a time to ensure they can learn, grow and thrive

By Duncan Mlanjira

Standard Bank Malawi has invested K100 million towards Mary’s Meals Malawi’s school feeding programme to support young minds at South Lunzu Primary School to receive daily meals for the next two years.

The bank was inspired that every morning at South Lunzu Primary School, “seven pots of porridge bubble on the fire, ready to feed hungry minds prepared by 21 community volunteers, dedicate their mornings to preparing meals that fuel young minds”.

“With this support, 2,492 students at South Lunzu Primary School will receive daily meals for the next two years, giving them the strength to focus, participate, and thrive.

“We are investing in Malawi’s next generation, one warm meal, one determined learner and one stronger community at a time,” says Standard Bank on its official facebook page.

On its part, Mary’s Meals Malawi described the bank’s contribution as “incredible” that will help them feed children with daily nutritious meals for two years, ensuring they can learn, grow, and thrive.

“This investment reflects Standard Bank’s mission to drive Malawi’s growth by investing in communities and creating opportunities for a brighter future — a vision that beautifully aligns with our work of nourishing children so they can stay in school.

“Thank you, Standard Bank, for choosing to invest in the future of Malawi’s children. Your support fuels hope, strengthens education, and brings us closer to mission of ending child hunger in classrooms in Malawi.”

The Mary’s Meals campaign, that was born in Malawi in 2002 when its founder Magnus MacFarlane-Barrow visited the country during a famine, is part of global programme.

Just last week, professional car race driver Ferdinand Habsburg, in association with Mary’s Meals Austria, visited the schools he is supporting through the ‘Race for Meals’ initiative that he launched in 2023 to raise funds to end child hunger.

“His visit has been a heartwarming reminder that when we give, children can learn, dream, and build brighter futures,” says Mary’s Meals Malawi. “Thank you, Ferdinand, for standing with us to ensure that every child receives a meal in school and hope for tomorrow.”

Habsburg participated at the legendary ‘24-hours of Le Mans Race’ in France on June 14 with a special mission to raise funds towards the global Mary’s Meals school feeding programme.

Habsburg also wore a special Mary’s Meals helmet for the race, bringing additional awareness to the cause and every lap of car #35 attracted a sponsor. The 24 Hours of Le Mans is considered part of motorsport’s Triple Crown, along with the Indianapolis 500 and the Monaco Grand Prix.

Mary’s Meals, named after the Virgin Mary, was formerly known as Scottish International Relief, which began by serving school meals to about 200 children at two schools in Malawi.

By 2025, Mary’s Meals now serves more than 2.6 million children each school day, says its website.