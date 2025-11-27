Wynberg Ministers’ Fellowship express heartfelt goodwill farewell to Rev. Kananji as he ends his tour of duty at CCAP-Blantyre Synod’s South Africa Presbytery

* There will be a special prayer service at Du Noon CCAP Congregation on Sunday to bid Rev. Kananji farewell as he returns back to Malawi

By Duncan Mlanjira

Rev. Duncan Kananji is ending his tour of duty in South Africa having represented the Church of Central African Presbyterian (CCAP)-Blantyre Synod’s satellite mission — and in a special way of solidarity, that country’s Wynberg Ministers’ Fellowship moved them to prepare the special video message having immensely appreciated the Malawian reverend’s special place in that pastors’ fraternal.

In a farewell video clip they have produced in honour of Rev. Kananji, the Ministers profoundly acknowledge his contribution to the good welfare of the Wynberg Ministers’ Fellowship through his spiritual wisdom, good naturedness, and kindness he has “always shared”.

The six pastors that are seen in the video are Daniel Rabie (Emeritus minister of the Church of Nazarene) ; Eric Hofmeyer (Battswood Baptist); Jeremy Jobling (St. John’s Anglican Church); Brian Koela (Ubukho Bakwe Church); Delamaine Petersen (Emmanuel Anglican Church); Randy Wessels (United Reformed Church); and Chris Sloster (Calvary Sanctuary Full Gospel Church).

They all hold in high esteem Rev. Kananji’s spiritual camaraderie, wishing him God’s grace and blessings upon his life, and that of his family, as he returns to base after serving the CCAP-Blantyre Synod’s first Presbytery outside Malawi from 2023-2025.

“It’s been very wonderful to share with you the fellowship we have for the past two years and we wish you God’s blessings as you go back to Malawi. There is so much in store for you ahead,” says Rev. Fr. Jobling.

“Blessings in the years ahead,” says Rev. Koela. “Thanks for being part and parcel of us together here in Wynberg” — while Delamaine Petersen took special note that it was Rev. Kananji who gave her some special welcome in the fraternal when she took up her post at the Emmanuel Anglican Church in Wynberg.

She applauded him for his “easy friendship and kindness” that he had always naturally displayed, saying: “As you embark on the next phase of your journey, I pray to God to guide and prosper you.”

Pastor Sloster described Rev Kananji as a kind-natured gentleman and wished him God’s blessings in his next chapter and adventure “to serve with more wisdom, strength and the Lord’s protection”.

Rev. Kananji, who is the outgoing CCAP-Blantyre Synod South Africa Presbytery Clerk, first went to that host country in 2022 with his wife, Rev. Janepher Kananji for his PhD studies at the University of Fort Hare while she pursued Master of Arts in Women and Gender at the University of Western Cape and both will graduate next year.

The reverends family accepted the challenge to be studying while also entrusted with huge responsibility of managing all Pastoral care services to the members of Cape Town Congregation; administering Word and Sacraments; leading worship services; and Christian counseling to those passing through difficult times.

Among the achievement highlights in his tour of duty, was to witness the establishment and commissioning of CCAP-Blantyre Synod’s first Presbytery outside Malawi; overseeing the registration of Cape Town CCAP Congregation with the South African government in 2024 and facilitated the opening of church account which was difficult as a church from foreign country.

“We came when Cape Town Congregation was a federation of eight prayer houses which is against the constitution and practices of Blantyre Synod. Between 2024 and 2025, four prayer houses namely, Wynberg; Fish Hoek; Hout Bay and Du Noon have been elevated as Congregations.

“In addition, Somerset prayer house has been elevated and named Cape Town Congregation with six prayer houses under it. Together with the Cape Town executive, and Mission Evangelism and training committee, we also facilitated in opening three new prayer houses namely, Mitchell’s Plain, Bellville South and Sir Lawrence Pass.

“When we arrived here, there were only seven Blantyre Synod congregations in entire South Africa, but now we are happily going, leaving fifteen congregations, of which 12 are in the Presbytery of South Africa and three are yet to join.”

Foreign churches in South Africa have difficulties in accessing land or church buildings. However, Rev. Kananji thanked CCAP Blantyre Synod for allowing funds that are collected in South Africa to be used in South Africa for expanding the church in provinces like Gauteng, Western Cape and Eastern Cape.

“I have witnessed the fruits of this initiative as Turffontein CCAP purchased the entire campus and Cape Town CCAP purchased sizable land for their developments,” he said.

A growing church outside the borders of Malawi is the highlight memory that Rev. Kananji brings back home: “I will share the memories of resilience and endurance with my fellow ministers. I also bring back memories of challenges we faced while serving in South Africa, who brought them and how God saw us through; indeed mdani wa m’busa ndi m’busa mzake, he concluded.”

Before relocating to South Africa, Rev. Kananji was the Education Coordinator for Blantyre City Presbytery and the Moderator for Chigodi CCAP Church; and his wife, being a Reverend was stationed at Chigodi Women Training Centre as it’s Executive Director from 2018 to 2022.

There will be special farewell celebration service at Du Noon CCAP Congregation on Sunday November 30, 2025 and Rev. Kananji will preach his last message to his parish and Presbytery.

The Presbytery of South Africa in Johannesburg, is Blantyre Synod’s No. 21 Congregation led by Rev. Dr. Wilson Kazembe as Moderator — the first Presbytery outside Malawi in the history of the church that meets the spiritual needs of Malawians in diaspora including locals and other foreign nationals living in that country.