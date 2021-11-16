National Bank warns of fraudsters on the prowl enticing people on a promotion to win K70,000

* The public is being advised not to open the link nor navigate on the questions asked

* All its promotions and web communications are hosted on its official website

By Duncan Mlanjira

National Bank of Malawi Plc has issued a disclaimer on a promotion that is widely circulating on social media enticing people to answer four questions relating to the bank and stand a chance of winning K70,000 instant cash.

In its disclaimer, National Bank says all its promotions and web communications are hosted on its official website www.natbank.co.mw.

A source within NBM said the public is being advised not to open the link nor navigate on the questions asked as they might be defrauded of the mobile money funds.

The fake web communication has some responses purported to those who have won the K70,000 cash to entice others to try their luck.

The country is awash with cyber crimes of this nature targeting mobile money services and a lot of people have been ambushed and defrauded of their hard earned money.