Mzuzu City Hammers, Embangweni United off to good start of NBS Bank NDL

* Ahead of this Sunday afternoon’s assignments of Match Week One, Mzuzu City Hammers top the table through goal difference

* Sharing 3 points with Embangweni and Extreme FC, who beat Namitete Zitha 1-0 last Sunday during the Season 2 launch

By Duncan Mlanjira

On their journey to reclaim their place back into the elite league, Mzuzu City Hammers won their first match in the 2nd tier NBS Bank League (NDL), beating Bangwe All Stars 2-1 in a hard fought for match played at Chitipa Stadium this Saturday afternoon.

At the same time, new entrants from the Northern Region Football League, Embangweni United also registered their first victory through a lone goal from Robert Chipeta as early as the 5th minute over fellow new entrants from the Eastern Region Football League, Changalume Barracks FC.

As it stands, ahead of this Sunday afternoon’s assignments of Match Week One, Mzuzu City Hammers top the table through goal difference, sharing 3 points with Embangweni and Extreme FC, who beat Namitete Zitha 1-0 last Sunday during the Season 2 launch at Owen Malijani Stadium in Mchinji.

At Chitipa Stadium, this was a match between two former contestants in the elite league, from which Mzuzu City Hammers got demoted last season while Bangwe All Stars exited in 2024.

It was a match of supremacy in which Mzuzu Hammers dominated from the start and earned their first goal in the 9th minute through Gerald Ngwira, who headed in a well-curved cross from Madalitso Mwachumu.

Mwachumu, whose overall performance earned him the Man of the Match award, extended the lead in the 39th after dribbling past Bangwe All Stars defenders before unleashing a shot that beat the opponents’ goalkeeper, Alex Juma from far.

They went for the break at 2-0 and Bangwe came back with some fighting spirit which they reaped some fruit 17 minutes later when Seleman Musa pulled one back after being well assisted by Innocent Milanzie.

The goal galvanised the visitors as they kept infiltrating into the hosts half search for an an equaliser but Mzuzu City Hammers kept firm in their line of defence to earn their first victory.

Bangwe All Stars head coach, Isaac Jomo Osman, who is Blantyre City Mayor, said football fans in Chitipa who never turned up, missed such an exciting match as both teams gave their all.

His counterpart, Chisomo Kamlanje, a former Super League star, conceded that Bangwe gave them a tough run for their money, who were really well prepared.

At Zomba Stadium, it was a maiden campaign from two sides promoted from the 3rd tier leagues. Changalume qualified in emphatic fashion after a commanding run in the Eastern Region Premier Division League, sealing qualification with two matches to spare and igniting fresh excitement among football lovers in the Eastern Region.

Their opponents were champions of the M’mbelwa Northern Region Football Association League — thus it was a match of equal status with both eager to make a strong statement in their first-ever appearance in Malawi’s second-tier competition.

The visitors didn’t waste any time to stamp their authority in the match, when Robert Chipeta’s 30 metre drive beat Changalume goalkeeper.

Despite making some tactical changes, the lone goal result stood at full time and from his overal performance, Embangweni’s Wongani Lusale earned the Man of the Match accolade.

Embangweni coach Dan Lusale said they are not overexcited as he has observed some shortfalls which they would iron out going forward, adding: “We are encouraging the players to believe in themselves; that they can deliver if they have confidence in themselves.”

Changalume’s mentor Austin Nyondo said theirs was a bad day in office and that the early goal they conceded made matters difficult for themselves.

“The players tried their best and we have learnt a lot in this match,” he said, adding that going forward they will iron out the shortfalls they have identified.

This afternoon’s action involves Mighty Tigers against new entrants Chilobwe United at Mpira Stadium. Chilobwe United were promoted from the Southern Region and this match will be a battle for dominance as the Tigers will be out to prove supremacy coming from the top league.

Another former elite contestant, Songwe Border FC, who got demoted in their debut appearance, are away at Balaka Stadium to face experienced NDL side, Ntaja United — who finished 8th out of the 12-team competition in the inaugural run.

And there will also be an exciting fixture at Mulanje Park between all-NBS Bank NDL 2025 contestants — FOMO FC hosting Ndirande Stars. FOMO, who also got relegated from the elite league in 2024, finished the NDL’s inaugural season on 4th place, while the lads from Ndirande ended on 6th.