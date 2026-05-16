KC Current’s superstar Temwa Chawinga makes it 5 goals in 2 consecutive games



* Puts herself at number 2 on the Golden Boot leaderboard, three behind rival, Zambian Barbra Banda who has eight

* She has now scored 40 goals in her National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) regular season career

* Of which 25 are from 27 regular season matches being at home, CPKC Stadium — the third most by any NWSL player at a single venue in league history

Maravi Express

Now that she’s fully healthy and reintegrated into the lineup, the goals just seem to keep on coming for Temwa Chawinga, the reigning Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), whose brace last night in the 3-0 win over Houston Dash and a hat-trick a week before makes it 5 goals in 2 consecutive games.

The Malawi international puts herself as runner-up on the Golden Boot leaderboard, three behind rival, Zambian Barbra Banda who has eight.

She has also now scored 40 goals in her NWSL regular season career, of which 25 are from 27 regular season matches being at home, CPKC Stadium — the third most by any NWSL player at a single venue in league history

Chawinga did not score in her first four games after her return from injury but made some assists and now back to full fitness, the offense is clearly flowing for her now — not to mention the club — after offseason surgery for a hip adductor injury she suffered last October.

Temwa’s strikes came in the 16th and 67th minutes and an own-goal charged to Dash keeper Jane Campbell accounted for KC Current’s final tally, with the win extending the team’s regular-season unbeaten streak at home, CPKC Stadium to 21 matches, tying the second-longest streak in NWSL history.

Meanwhile, her sister, Tabitha Chawinga, who plays for French club’ Olympique Lyonnais Féminin, was on Monday May 11 named in the UNFP Best XI (Team of the Year) for the third consecutive year (2024, 2025, 2026), further cementing her status among the elite in women’s football.

She has already lifted two trophies this season after Olympique Lyonnais Féminin beat Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 in the Coupe de France final, securing a record-extending 11th French Cup. Earlier, Lyon also edged PSG 1-0 to win the inaugural Coupe de la Ligue.

Her team are chasing a historic quadruple, including a record-extending 19th league title and a ninth UEFA Women’s Champions League crown, with the final against FC Barcelona Femení set for May 23 in Oslo, Norway.

Tabitha’s season so far has seen her score 11 goals and 5 assists in 16 league matches — three being Champions League goals in 7 games, and two in Coupe de France goals scored in a 6–0 win over Saint-Étienne — a season defined by goals, trophies, and consistency at the very highest level.— Reporting by Kansas City Star & Kansas City Current Media; edited by Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express