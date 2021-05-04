Muslim Youth United reaches out to 550 households in Lunzu through food distribution

By Duncan Mlanjira,

Muslim Youth United (MYU) on Sunday distributed food packs to 550 households in Lunzu, Blantyre to help the families break their days of fasting as they observe the Holy month of Ramadhan.

This is an annual event the a philanthropy arm of Muslims in Malawi carries out randomly across the country in a spirit of camaraderie.

Speaking to the media during the distribution at Lunzu Community Hall, MYU Founder, Dr. Hussein Twabi — a research fellow at the College of Medicine — said they do this in the spirit of sharing the little they contribute amongst each other as well as from many of their donors.

“The other aim is also to interact with our brothers and sisters for us to get to know each other better,” he said.

“Allah never diminishes what you give, or the time spent in giving the donation as well as the spirit of camaraderie we enjoy. This is what motivates us to think of more projects necessary in order to alleviate challenges fellow Malawians face.”

One of the recipients, William Chinthema of John Paipi Village in the area, applauded the gesture from MYU, saying words alone were not enough to describe his appreciation.

“We pray to Allah to bless these young men abundantly so that they can reach out to as many people as possible.

“We never expected such a lovely gift to celebrate the Holy month of Ramadhan, which will definitely assist us to break our fast each day till the end,” he said.

The 17kg Iftaar pack included 10kg cream of maize; 2kg sugar; 2kg rice 1kg beans; 500g salt and 500ml cooking oil.

Formed in 2014, MYU has carried out various charity projects that included spending close to K40 million towards the fight against CoVID-19 since last year.

When the country was hit with the nasty second wave at the beginning of this year, MYU mobilized over K36 million worth of medical equipment that were handed over to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre, a referral for all districts in the Southern Region.

The equipment donated is most definitely going to be used life after COVID-19 such as the 5 drug trolleys; 5 suction machines; 10 patient trolleys; 123 cellular blankets, 20 humidifier bottles, 20 flow meters; 20 patient monitors and one washing machine.

During the first outbreak of the pandemic in March last year, MYU supplied PPEs for the ‘We Care’ wards that included 1,000 face masks, 50 washing stations, liquid dispensers and disinfectant fluids. In December last year, they donated 300 face shields to healthcare workers.

MYU’s partnership with Queens Hospital goes a long way as they adopted two pediatric wards, named ‘We Care’ wards and also manages a feeding programme at Queens every Wednesday for the past two years in which they supply food items for the kitchen.

Other projects MYU has carried out include donating physiotherapy equipment to Kachere Rehabilitation Centre, MACOHA and FEDOMA in Blantyre two years while in October last year, they organised — for the second year running — a Blood Donation Camp at Mpingwe Sports Club for the Malawi Blood Transfusion Service.