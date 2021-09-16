MultiChoice Malawi celebrates 25th anniversary of enriching  Malawian lives; Launches ‘Sankha Wekha’ campaign

* The first-ever pay TV business in Malawi which was received with overwhelming positivity and excitement



Maravi Express

As part of celebrating half a century of enriching Malawian lives through entertainment and education, MultiChoice Malawi launches ‘Sankha Wekha’ (choose for yourself) campaign.

A statement from MultiChoice Malawi’s managing director, Gus Banda says through ‘Sankha Wekha’ the aim is to celebrate the partnerships it has created with its various stakeholders which include its regulators, customers, employees, retailers and agents “who have enabled us to continue providing our customers with choice through the many services we offer”.

“It is through these partnerships that we are able to celebrate 25 years of enriching lives and empowering Malawian communities,” says the statement.

“This journey began 25 years ago, as a joint venture between Malawian owned, Raise Limited and MultiChoice Africa Holdings, launching the first-ever pay TV business in Malawi which was received with overwhelming positivity and excitement.

“As the business continued to grow and expand it became necessary to ensure we diversified our offerings through afforadbly priced subscriptions.”

This, according to MultiChoice, resulted in the launch of GOtv in 2013, which provided unmatched quality content and value for money.

“In the last 25 years,the business has made tremendous strides and invested in various initiatives that have further allowed us to continue providing Malawians with solutions that are aimed at optimising our customer touchpoints, while ensuring we enhance and simplfy how our customers interact with our products and services thereby putting our customers first.

“Through its business operations, investments in technology, local infrastructure, CSI initiatives, value added services and local partnerships we are proud to have been able to enrich lives.

“MultiChoice continues to grow by working hand in hand with local communities with our business operations expanding over the last 25 years and now spanning across Blantyre and Lilongwe with 85 Malawian employees — alongside a national footprint comprising retailers, over 200 agents throughout the country and 58 accredited installers, who work collectively at making great content accessible to our customers.”

MultiChoice says as they continue to grow with the communities it plies its trade in, their mission is to deliver value to its customers by “offering the best entertainment choices by developing the right mix of content from telenovelas to kids shows to football and a variety of world class content”.

“These keep Malawians entertained in a range of packages on DStv and GOtv while providing local content delivered through our local FTAs which are available on both.

“This incredible journey would not have been possible without our many partners including government ministries, national broadcasters, regulators and entrepreneurs whom together, we have helped grow local businesses in challenging socio-economic climates and inturn enriched the lives of Malawians.

“These relationships have enabled us to extend our reach through impactful projects like our corporate social initiatives (CSI) where we refurbished the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital’s ICU and contributed in the fight against CoVID-19, which has provided the hospital with the means to, literally, save lives on a daily basis.

“Furthermore, through the entrepreneurship oppurtunities created in the Sankha Wekha Kiosks, we have equipped our agents with the power to own their own businesses.

“We continue to operate with the objective of positively contributing to the communities in which we operate whilst building long term cooperative relationships within our community.”

MultiChoice also supports the growth of the Malawian creative industry through through the MultiChoice Talent Factory — the flagship corporate social investment initiative that inspires and nurtures talented young people to work in and build creative industries and generate a pipeline of African content birthed from Malawian talent.



“After 25 years, MultiChoice Malawi remains committed to putting our customers at the heart of everything we do.

“The business is passionate about customer experience and delivering exceptional service at every point of interaction.

“Our very existence is due to the loyalty of our valued customers, and our commitment is to ensure they continue to enjoy the very best television experience in Malawi with the best content, best technology and the best customer experience.”

This entertainment industry’s ideals — build, create and grow – are its guiding steps in its efforts to “continue enriching the lives of Malawians even further through rich African storytelling, powerful social upliftment and strong economic development”.

“Through the hardwork and dedication of our employees and the loyalty of our growing customers base, MultiChoice Malawi is able to enjoy and celerbate 25 years of Sankha Wekha and strive to enjoy many more” says the statement.

Last week, MultiChoice Malawi announced that two Malawians Asante Mbaimbai and Chisomo Kawaga were selected for the third cohort of MultiChoice Talent Factory class of 2022.

Mbaimbai and Kawaga are amongst the 60 new students that form the third cohort of the fully-funded MultiChoice Talent Factory 12-month academic programme starting in October.

Four other Mphatso Makamo, Chisomo Livason, Chimwemwe Mkwezalamba and Jonathan Kapumba graduated as young filmmakers after their successful completion of their filmmaking training through MultiChoice Talent Factory.