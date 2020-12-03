Mixed reactions to Homeland Security Minister Chimwendo Banda’s clarification for inciting mob justice

By Duncan Mlanjira

Homeland Security Minister Richard Chimwendo Banda clarification that he did not “intend to and do not in any way condone or support mob justice or unlawful handling of suspects of sexual offences” has received mixed reactions on social media”.

“Any interpretation or suggestion to that effect is regretted,” said the Minister of his remarks from the political rally in Mangochi on Sunday in which he suggested the use of mob justice for alleged rapists and sexual assaulters.

He has indicated that on that day he decided to join many well-meaning Malawians that are standing up against rape and all forms of sexual violence against women and children.

“At all material times I intended to and did communicate [that] rape and all forms of sexual violence against women and children must be treated as heinous crimes they are.

“Malawians at all levels of our society must act with vigilance in apprehending and handing over to law enforcement agencies, all perpetrators of these deplorable criminal conduct.

“The culture of shielding or excusing these barbaric actions must come to an end [and] community policing structures and [traditional] leaders must take a lead in this fight.

“Let us be uncompromising and unapologetic in our fight against these evil practices,” he said.

When he made the remarks, whose audio went viral on social media, the Minister received a backlash from the public with Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) and Youth and Society (YAS) issuing a strong statement asking him to resign.

The two civil rights organisations said the Minister’s remarks were tantamount to calling for anarchy and lawlessness in the country.

The statement, signed by the two civil rights organisations’ executive directors, Charles Kajoloweka for CHRR and Michael Kaiyatsa for YAS said mob justice is a violation of the law as one is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

They also asked President Lazarus Chakwera to appoint someone who respect the rule of law as Minister of Homeland Security.

However, his statement, that he posted on Facebook, received mixed reaction with some agreeing with him while others said the Minister should have made the remarks in the first place.



Isaac Green Scott said indeed needed to apologize as the speech shouldn’t have come from a leader of his caliber.

“You have shown that you don’t trust our justice system,” Scott said. “You have also shown that you have no clue on how to end this barbaric way of life.

“The best is to resign. And learn to have a written speech in future.”

Demagogue Aleke Enitah said looking at the rate rape cases are increasing, the only way to arrest these barbalic acts is to take a hostile approach to those proven to commit the said act.

“It doesn’t matter if those words were said or not but that’s my opinion.”

Daniel Mhone suggested that there is need to civic education to alert the public the gravity of secular defilement but Edward Makuchira Kalua differed, saying there are many issues that need civic education but not about rape.

He added that rapists know the consequences of their actions and they need harsh treatment right from the communities.

“We must not shield this evil act,” to which Raphael Banda agreed, saying “change must be at the courts on how they charge these evil people”.

“Tatopa. Bwanji samagwilirira ana awo — apondedwe basi (we are tired of this, why is it that they don’t rape their daughters or relations. Let’s deal with them).”

Faith Nangumi said encouraging mob justice is itself criminal in nature, saying if Chimwendo Banda had been a minister of a serious country he would have been fired or arrested.

She hinted that the apology on social media does not carry water but he should go back to the same people in the village where majority are less educated to inform them of his mistake.

“There has been a surge in mob justice over petty issues like chicken theft and no one has been arrested for that and you go on to urge people to include rapists who weren’t on the list?”

Peter Mlauzi said: “Rape is evil. Some of us share your anger and frustration against this evil, heinous and ignominious crime which is growing in the country.

“If Malawians don’t get angry enough over this matter as to call for draconian measures, and decide to treat this evil as business as usual, then it will never be arrested.

“Our women, daughters, children and babies will never be safe. There comes a time when need arises to employ extremely tough measures to to deal with serial criminals/killers — that time is now.

“For me, I say big up, Honourable Minister for openly expressing your anger and frustration.”

Aaron Khundu said he was upset with people’s reactions to the uncompromised truth spoken by the Minister, saying rape cases are just too high but failing to reduce or eliminate it altogether.

“[It’s] because people involved in the act are being given lenient treatment. Malawins let us learn to stand together rather than accusing those in authority senselessly.”

He asked people not to just criticize because many girls are being abused.

“Imagine if it was your daughter or your nearest relation that had been raped, how would you react. We want to eliminate this evil and barbaric act.”

Levi Mac Chirwa said perhaps the Minister is not aware that courts are giving lenient penalties against rape culprits and thus it cannot deter would-be perpetrators.

“We need tough laws that go as far as life sentences or longer jail terms than what the case is now. Hon Minister, can’t Parliament enact such laws?”