NBS Bank launches festive season promotion with grand prize at K5m



* Customers encouraged to maintain K50,000 in their accounts for one month

* Or to maintain K50,000 for 4 months to qualify for K5m grand prize

By Mayamiko Phiri

NBS Bank has launched a festive season promotion, EazyFest, to run from December 1 to March 31, 2021 to maintain a minimum of K50,000 a month to qualify for monthly draws or maintain it for four months to qualify for grand draw whose prize is K5 million.

The Bank’s mananger responsible for channels and customer service, Gracious Changaya told a press briefing on Wednesday that new customers will be required to open a current or a savings account and make a minimum deposit of K50,000 or a minimum of K200,000 on fixed deposits.

Changaya also said a customer that swipes a minimum of K25,000 on an NBS EazySwipe point of sale machines (POS) will be given a chance to pick from a lucky draw and win instant prizes such as NBS-branded T/shirts, key holders, caps, pens, shopping bags and trolley dashes.

Further more, all customers that pay using their card on NBS Bank POS during the period will have a 10% discount.

And all customers that use any of the Bank’s digital channels to pay a minimum of K25,000 stand a chance of winning an instant rebate of K10,000.

Changaya said they decided to run the promotion thank their customers during this festive season considering that the year has been challenging due to COVID-19 pandemic, which affected businesses and social economic lives of their customers.