Nacala Logistics asked to install visible level crossing warning signs and lights at Chirimba rail crossing

* As the company announces that it will install spikes at the train passage opening that motorists use to get into the other lane of dual carriageway Magalasi Road

By Duncan Mlanjira

Nacala Logistics has announced that spikes will be installed at Chirimba railway crossing along Magalasi Road in Blantyre effective June 8, 2026, to stop motorists from using the train passage opening to access the other lane of the double carriageway.

While welcoming the decision as long overdue, the public responded to the notice published on the company’s official Facebook account, asking Nacala Logistics to install very visible level crossing warning signs and lights, which were removed during construction of the double carriageway years back.

In the public notice, Nacala Logistics indicates that it has taken note that some motorists are improperly using the train passage gap as a normal vehicle passage route, emphasising that this “is not designated for the purpose”.

“Such misuse poses a serious safety risk and may lead to accidents involving vehicles and trains,” says the company. “The installation of spikes is, therefore, aimed at enhancing public safety and ensuring proper use of the railway crossing.

“Motorists and the general public are advised to exercise caution and comply with all railway crossing signs and regulations. For your safety, please use designated routes and avoid unauthorised passage through the level crossing.”

However, there are no visible signs from both directions of the dual carriageway. In March 2023, Maravi Express raised flags of the continued-dangerous-maneouvers-at-the-passage, which creates confusion in traffic, especially for those driving uphill as they suddenly encounter a vehicle as it negotiates the tight opening.

The dual carriage Malagalasi Road to Kameza Roundabout has very few openings soon after Nyambadwe PUMA service station, that include a roundabout at Magalasi and an opening for motorists from Nyambadwe residential area just after the roundabout.

From there, motorists from other parts of Nyambadwe residential area and those from Chapima Heights have to drive all the way to the Machinjiri turnoff roundabout to get back towards Henry Henderson Institute (HHI).

This makes it cumbersome for motorists around this area and they opt to negotiate at the opening at the rail-road crossing. Just about 50m after the level crossing there is a junction from Chapima Heights where motorists from there wait until there is a break in traffic from Magalasi before dashing towards the rail-road opening and drive up to Magalasi.

Maravi Express published the alert after witnessing a collision of two vehicles right at the level crossing and as they waited for the police to assess the situation, they created a traffic congestion and at the same awaiting a potential collision with an oncoming train — as most probably Nacala Logistics of Central East African Railways (CEAR) hadn’t been warned of the situation.

When contacted back in 2023, Blantyre City Council Chief Executive Officer maintained that “it is unacceptable to use that rail space”, while adding that it was difficult to monitor progress at this spot as they rely on CEAR “to put on a self controlled barricade to stop the malpractice”.

On the double carriage itself, the City Council emphasised that they cannot have so many openings on that road, saying: “It may be a disadvantage to drive a bit longer before getting into the right lane but it is advantageous in the long run because we aimed at preventing accidents.

“Further to this, it is important to note that it is a practice all over whereby you barricade the better part of the road and open in few spots only.

“How many accidents have occured on the few openings that we have since the road was opened? This will further help justifying the reason the road was barricaded,” he had said.