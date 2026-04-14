Mighty Wanderers chasing their first-ever Charity Shield title

* It has produced only two winners since its inception, with Nyasa Big Bullets claiming seven titles and Silver Strikers winning once

* The Nomads are yet to register a win against Bullets in the competition, with all three previous meetings ending in defeat

Maravi Express

Mighty Wanderers will be chasing their first-ever Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Charity Shield title when they will be facing Nyasa Big Bullets at Bingu National Stadium on Saturday in this year’s season-opening edition sponsored by NBS Bank Plc.

The Nomads have fallen short in four previous attempts with their most recent setback last last season when they lost 3-5 on penalties to Silver Strikers after playing out to a 2-2 draw in regulation time.

On the other hand, The Bullets will be making their eighth appearance in the Charity Shield and have maintained a perfect record, having won the title in every edition they have participated in.

The People’s Team missed out on last year’s edition after failing to win either the league or a cup in 2024, but have bounced back into the tournament following their Castel Challenge Cup triumph.

The Nomads are yet to register a win against the Bullets in the competition, with all three previous meetings ending in defeat, adding further intensity to this year’s Blantyre derby.

Historically, the Bullets have dominated this fixture between the archrivals, winning 2-0 in 2016, 1-0 in 2019, and 2-1 in 2023 — and they have claimed the Charity Shield title for seven times with Silver Strikers winning it once.

Thus the Bullets also hold the record for the most appearances in the tournament, while Wanderers and Silver Strikers have featured four times each. Due to the CoVID-19 pandemic, the competition was not held in 2020 and 2021.

The previous winners recap:

2016: Nyasa Big Bullets 2-0 Mighty Wanderers

2017: Nyasa Big Bullets 3-1 Kamuzu Barracks

2018: Nyasa Big Bullets 3-0 Silver Strikers

2019: Nyasa Big Bullets 1-0 Mighty Wanderers

2020: Not played

2021: Not played

2022: Nyasa Big Bullets 1-0 Silver Strikers

2023: Nyasa Big Bullets 2-1 Mighty Wanderers

2024: Nyasa Big Bullets (7) 0-0 (6) Silver Strikers

2025: Silver Strikers (5) 2-2 (3) Mighty Wanderers.—Reporting by FAM Media; edited by Maravi Express