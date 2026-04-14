Government releases minimum prices for farm produce with maize at K900/kg

* All agro-dealers, agro-processors and others who deal with crop commodities are requested to buy the produce at prices not less than those stipulated

By Duncan Mlanjira

The Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation & Water Development has issued a statement declaring minimum gate prices for strategic crops that are being harvested from the 2025/26 farming season, with the staple maize at K900/kg.

Rice-paddy is at K1,500/kg; shelled groundnuts at K3,500/kg; unshelled groundnuts (K2,000/kg); pure beans (K3,400/kg); white Harricot beans (K3,000/kg); mixed beans (K2,500/kg); sorghum (K1,000/kg); and finger millet (K1,400/kg).

Sesame is at K3,500/kg; paprika (K3,800/kg); chillies (K7,000/kg); sunflower (K1,500); cassava-wet (K1,000/kg); and milk at K1,000/ltr).

A statement from Secretary for Agriculture, Erica Maganga indicates that the prices are with immediate effect and advises all agro-dealers, agro-processors and others who deal with crop commodities are requested to buy the produce at prices not less than those stipulated.

The Ministry also stresses that this is for agricultural produce licence holders, whose licences can be bought from the office of the Director of Crop Management situated behind Lilongwe University of Agriculture & Natural Resources (LUANAR) NRC campus — along with offices of programme managers for Karonga, Mzuzu, Kasungu, Lilongwe, Salima, Machinga, Blantyre and Shire Valley Agricultural Development Divisions.