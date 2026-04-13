‘ESCOM Board appointed new CEO Eng. Kaipa to lead transformation, not to manage continuity’

Eng. Kaipa being welcomed aboard by Board chairperson Nhlema

* As the Board, led by chairperson, Alfred Nhlema officially introduce him to the ESCOM Executive Management team

* Taking the helm with a clear mandate to stabilise the system, mobilise the workforce and reposition ESCOM as a resilient national utility fit for Malawi’s future

By Duncan Mlanjira

​The Board of Directors for Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) Limited, led by chairperson, Alfred Nhlema, has officially introduced newly-appointed Chief Executive Officer, Eng. William Kaipa to the Executive Management team — marking a new leadership chapter for the power utility company.

On its official Facebook account, ESCOM public relations team reports that the Board chairperson, Nhlema emphasised that Kaipa’s appointment is a declaration of a new direction for the utility — one defined by urgency, discipline and a culture of execution.

In the high-stakes introduction to the Executive Management team Nhlema made it clear that Eng. Kaipa’s appointment is not a routine leadership change but a final call for a radical institutional overhaul.

Nhlema challenged the new CEO and his management team to move beyond administration and adopt a “leadership command centre” mentality to solve the nation’s power crisis.

“The Board did not appoint Engineer William Kaipa to manage continuity; we appointed him to lead transformation,” Nhlema is quoted as saying. “History will not remember our meetings — history will remember our outcomes.

​“The era of silos must end and from this day forward, we must lead as one ESCOM to restore the trust of the nation we serve,” he said, as the Board of Directors expects Eng. Kaipa to end institutional inertia and bring a dawn of new discipline within the utility.

The Board has handed Eng. Kaipa a mandate rooted in engineering precision and strategic courage to deliver immediate, measurable improvements in grid resilience, faster fault restoration, operational discipline and restored public trust.

The Board chairperson emphasised that the nation’s confidence is at stake, noting that when ESCOM fails; hospitals, factories, and students suffer — and to prevent this, the Board has pledged its strategic support for the new CEO to make bold and difficult that will be decisions necessary to restore the utility’s performance credibility.

“From today, every function must see itself as part of one national delivery machine,” Nhlema stated, signaling that the Board will now measure success through the lens of customer satisfaction and regional key performance indicators (KPIs).

The newly appointed CEO officially hit the ground running this week, as he is reported to have wasted no time in diving into the core operations of the Corporation — whose first week has been marked by a series of high-level engagements, including strategic briefings with the Board of Directors.

The momentum is expected to continue tomorrow, April 14, with a marathon of sessions with various Board committees, including those of Business Strategy & Risk and the Technical & Projects.

​According to Nhlema, the intensive briefings are designed to provide the new CEO with a comprehensive overview of ESCOM’s current status, ongoing infrastructure projects and financial health.

“The Chairperson made it clear that the focus is shifting away from inherited excuses toward measurable results and restored national confidence,” said the statement from the PR office.

​“Eng. Kaipa takes the helm with a clear mandate to stabilise the system, mobilize the workforce and reposition ESCOM as a resilient national utility fit for Malawi’s future.”

When announcing Kaipa’s appointment, the Board indicated that he was bringing to ESCOM a-worth-of-technical- authority-to-position-it-for- long-term-sustainability/ as he is a distinguished professional engineer with over 37 years of experience — spanning in infrastructure, energy and resources.

Kaipa is a holder of Master’s degree in Engineering Management from the University of Pretoria and a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from the University of Malawi, who is also a registered member of the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA).

His résumé, according to the Board, includes a career that is defined by senior leadership roles at some of the African continent’s most significant energy and infrastructure institutions, including South Africa’s electricity provider, ESKOM, the Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) and ARUP.

His energy infrastructure mastery includes being lead mechanical engineer for the R3.5 billion 1,332 megawatts (MW) Ingula Pumped Storage Scheme and involvement in the 140MW Majuba Underground Coal Gasification (UCG) Pilot Plant, “demonstrating deep expertise in complex generation systems and project execution”.

His strategic utility leadership includes senior roles at ESKOM’s Lethabo Power Station, overseeing engineering support, plant performance improvement and operational optimisation within a large national grid environment.